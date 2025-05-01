Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Why is it incorrect to record the entire prepaid expense as an expense immediately under accrual accounting? Because the benefit of the expense extends over multiple periods, and only the portion used should be expensed each period.

What is the impact on net income if prepaid expenses are not adjusted at period-end? Net income will be overstated because expenses are understated.

How does the adjusting entry for prepaid expenses demonstrate the matching principle? It ensures expenses are recognized in the same period as the related benefits are received.

What is the correct adjusting entry if a company has $5,000 in prepaid insurance and one month ($1,000) has expired? Debit insurance expense $1,000 and credit prepaid insurance $1,000.

If a company paid $36,000 for a 12-month lease and 6 months have passed, what is the adjusting entry? Debit rent expense $18,000 and credit prepaid rent $18,000.

What is the effect of an adjusting entry for prepaid expenses on the asset and expense accounts? The asset account decreases and the expense account increases by the amount used.