Introduction to Bonds and Bond Characteristics quiz #1 Flashcards

What is a bond payable and how does it differ from a note payable? A bond payable is a liability issued to multiple creditors to raise funds, while a note payable typically involves borrowing from a single lender, such as a bank.

How is interest typically paid on bonds? Interest on bonds is usually paid annually or semiannually to bondholders.

What happens at the maturity date of a bond? At the maturity date, the issuer repays the principal amount of the bond to the bondholders.

What is a term bond? A term bond is a bond that has a single maturity date, with the entire principal repaid in a lump sum at the end.

What is a serial bond? A serial bond has multiple maturity dates, with portions of the principal repaid in installments over time.

What is a secured bond? A secured bond is backed by collateral, such as specific assets, which reduces the risk for bondholders.