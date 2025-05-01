Introduction to Bonds and Bond Characteristics quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is the impact on a company's liabilities when it issues bonds at a premium? The company records a liability equal to the face value, but receives more cash, with the difference recorded as a premium.

What is the coupon rate of a bond? The coupon rate is another term for the stated interest rate on the bond.

What is the effective rate of a bond? The effective rate is another term for the market rate of interest for similar bonds.

Why do bond prices fluctuate in the market? Bond prices fluctuate due to changes in market interest rates and the perceived creditworthiness of the issuer.

What is the main advantage of secured bonds for investors? Secured bonds offer lower risk because they are backed by specific assets as collateral.

What is the main disadvantage of callable bonds for investors? Callable bonds can be redeemed early by the issuer, potentially limiting the investor's interest income.