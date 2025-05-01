Introduction to Investments in Securities quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

What happens to the value of trading and available for sale securities if their market price changes? Their value is adjusted to fair value, and unrealized gains or losses are recognized accordingly.

How does the classification of a security affect its reporting on the financial statements? It determines where gains or losses are reported and whether the asset is current or long-term.

What is the journal entry to record the purchase of a security? Debit the investment account and credit cash for the purchase price.

What is the journal entry to record dividend income from an equity security? Debit cash and credit dividend income for the amount received.

What is the journal entry to record interest income from a debt security? Debit cash and credit interest income for the amount received.

What is the journal entry to record an unrealized gain on a trading security? Debit the investment account and credit unrealized gain (income statement).