Inventory Errors quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the effect of an inventory error on the calculation of days sales in inventory? Days sales in inventory will be misstated due to incorrect ending inventory and COGS.

If a company’s ending inventory is understated in year one, what is the effect on beginning inventory in year two? Beginning inventory in year two will also be understated by the same amount.

How does an inventory error affect the calculation of net sales? Net sales are not directly affected by inventory errors; the error affects COGS and gross profit.

What is the effect of an inventory error on the calculation of operating income? Operating income will be misstated in the year of the error due to incorrect COGS.

How does an inventory error impact the calculation of net profit margin? Net profit margin will be misstated because net income is affected by the inventory error.

What is the effect of an inventory error on the calculation of total liabilities? Total liabilities are not directly affected by inventory errors.