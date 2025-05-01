Issuing Common Stock for Assets or Services quiz #1 Flashcards

When a company issues common stock for a non-cash asset, the asset is recorded at its fair market value. The journal entry debits the asset account for the fair market value, credits common stock for the par value of the shares issued, and credits additional paid-in capital (APIC) for the excess of the asset's value over the par value.

What is the appropriate journal entry when a company issues common stock in exchange for services received, and how does this affect the company's equity? When common stock is issued for services, the value of the services is expensed at fair market value. The journal entry debits the relevant expense account (e.g., legal expense) for the value of the services, credits common stock for the par value of shares issued, and credits APIC for the excess over par. This increases equity through common stock and APIC, but the expense reduces net income, balancing the overall effect on equity.

Why is it important to use the fair market value of assets or services received when issuing common stock, rather than the book value or other amounts? It is important to use the fair market value because it reflects the true economic value of what the company receives in exchange for its stock. Book value or other amounts may not represent current market conditions, so using fair market value ensures accurate and relevant financial reporting.

When a company issues common stock in exchange for a non-cash asset, at what value should the asset be recorded? The asset should be recorded at its fair market value at the time of the exchange.

What are the components of the journal entry when common stock is issued for a non-cash asset? The journal entry debits the asset account for the fair market value, credits common stock for the par value, and credits additional paid-in capital (APIC) for the excess over par.

How is the par value of common stock determined in a stock-for-asset transaction? The par value is calculated by multiplying the number of shares issued by the par value per share.