Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method quiz #1 Flashcards

What is bad debt expense and when does it arise in accounting? Bad debt expense arises when credit extended to customers is not repaid, resulting in a loss for the company.

How does the direct write-off method record bad debt expense? The direct write-off method records bad debt expense only when it is certain that a specific account will not be collected.

Why does the direct write-off method violate the matching principle? It violates the matching principle because it records bad debt expense in a different period from when the related revenue was recognized.

What is the matching principle in accounting? The matching principle requires that expenses be recorded in the same period as the revenues they help generate.

Is the direct write-off method compliant with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)? No, the direct write-off method is not GAAP-compliant because it does not follow the matching principle.

When is revenue recorded under the direct write-off method? Revenue is recorded at the time of the credit sale, regardless of when or if the receivable is collected.