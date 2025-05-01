Net Sales quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What do the terms '3/10, net 45' mean in a sales transaction? They mean the customer can take a 3% discount if payment is made within 10 days; otherwise, the full amount is due in 45 days.

How is a sales discount recorded under the gross method when the customer pays within the discount period? The full sale is recorded initially; when payment is received, cash is debited for the discounted amount, sales discounts (a contra revenue account) is debited for the discount, and accounts receivable is credited for the full amount.

How is a sales discount recorded under the net method when the customer pays within the discount period? The sale is recorded at the net amount (assuming the discount is taken); when payment is received, cash is debited and accounts receivable is credited for the net amount.

What happens if a customer does not pay within the discount period under the gross method? The customer pays the full amount; cash is debited and accounts receivable is credited for the full sale amount.

What happens if a customer does not pay within the discount period under the net method? Cash is debited for the full amount received, accounts receivable is credited for the net amount, and the difference is credited to sales discounts forfeited (a revenue account).

What is a sales return and how is it recorded? A sales return occurs when a customer returns goods; sales returns (a contra revenue account) is debited and accounts receivable is credited for the return amount.