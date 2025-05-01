Net Sales quiz #2 Flashcards
What is the normal balance of a revenue account and a contra revenue account?
Revenue accounts have a credit balance; contra revenue accounts have a debit balance.Why is it important to distinguish between sales returns, sales allowances, and sales discounts?
Each represents a different reason for reducing revenue and provides useful information for business analysis.What is the effect on net sales if a company has high sales returns and allowances?
Net sales will be significantly lower, indicating potential issues with product quality or customer satisfaction.How does the use of the net method affect the initial recording of sales revenue?
Sales revenue is recorded at the net amount, assuming the customer will take the discount.How does the use of the gross method affect the initial recording of sales revenue?
Sales revenue is recorded at the full (gross) amount, regardless of whether the discount will be taken.What is the main difference in the journal entries between the gross and net methods when a discount is not taken?
Under the gross method, no adjustment is needed; under the net method, the difference is credited to sales discounts forfeited.What information does the net sales figure provide to users of financial statements?
It shows the actual revenue earned after accounting for discounts, returns, and allowances, giving a clearer picture of business performance.How can tracking sales returns and allowances help a company improve its operations?
It can identify product quality issues or customer dissatisfaction, allowing the company to address problems and improve customer relations.What is the effect of a sales discount on the income statement?
It reduces total revenue, resulting in lower net sales.If a company has $100,000 in gross sales, $2,000 in sales discounts, $3,000 in sales returns, and $1,000 in sales allowances, what are net sales?
Net sales are $94,000 ($100,000 - $2,000 - $3,000 - $1,000).Why do companies prefer to use contra revenue accounts instead of directly reducing the sales revenue account?
It allows for better tracking and analysis of the reasons for revenue reductions.