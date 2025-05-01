Net Sales quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

What is the normal balance of a revenue account and a contra revenue account? Revenue accounts have a credit balance; contra revenue accounts have a debit balance.

Why is it important to distinguish between sales returns, sales allowances, and sales discounts? Each represents a different reason for reducing revenue and provides useful information for business analysis.

What is the effect on net sales if a company has high sales returns and allowances? Net sales will be significantly lower, indicating potential issues with product quality or customer satisfaction.

How does the use of the net method affect the initial recording of sales revenue? Sales revenue is recorded at the net amount, assuming the customer will take the discount.

How does the use of the gross method affect the initial recording of sales revenue? Sales revenue is recorded at the full (gross) amount, regardless of whether the discount will be taken.

What is the main difference in the journal entries between the gross and net methods when a discount is not taken? Under the gross method, no adjustment is needed; under the net method, the difference is credited to sales discounts forfeited.