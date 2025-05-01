Payroll and Payroll Taxes quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

How are payroll taxes calculated for employees? Payroll taxes are calculated as a percentage of gross pay, with specific rates for FICA, federal, and state taxes.

What is the accounting entry when an employer pays payroll taxes to the government? The employer debits payroll liabilities and credits cash when paying payroll taxes to the government.

Why is it important for employers to accurately calculate and remit payroll taxes? Accurate calculation and remittance prevent legal penalties and ensure compliance with tax regulations.

What is included in the employer's payroll tax expense? Payroll tax expense includes the employer's share of FICA and all unemployment taxes.

How do payroll taxes affect the employer's financial statements? Payroll taxes increase expenses and liabilities, reducing net income and cash.

What is the purpose of recording payroll liabilities? Recording payroll liabilities tracks amounts owed for taxes and benefits until they are paid.