Payroll and Payroll Taxes quiz #2 Flashcards

Payroll and Payroll Taxes quiz #2

Payroll and Payroll Taxes quiz #2
  • How are payroll taxes calculated for employees?
    Payroll taxes are calculated as a percentage of gross pay, with specific rates for FICA, federal, and state taxes.
  • What is the accounting entry when an employer pays payroll taxes to the government?
    The employer debits payroll liabilities and credits cash when paying payroll taxes to the government.
  • Why is it important for employers to accurately calculate and remit payroll taxes?
    Accurate calculation and remittance prevent legal penalties and ensure compliance with tax regulations.
  • What is included in the employer's payroll tax expense?
    Payroll tax expense includes the employer's share of FICA and all unemployment taxes.
  • How do payroll taxes affect the employer's financial statements?
    Payroll taxes increase expenses and liabilities, reducing net income and cash.
  • What is the purpose of recording payroll liabilities?
    Recording payroll liabilities tracks amounts owed for taxes and benefits until they are paid.
  • How are voluntary deductions, such as charitable contributions, handled in payroll?
    Voluntary deductions are withheld from employees' paychecks and remitted to the designated organizations.
  • What is the impact of payroll taxes on the cost of employing workers?
    Payroll taxes increase the total cost of employing workers beyond their gross pay.
  • How does the employer's payment of benefits affect payroll accounting?
    Employer-paid benefits are recorded as expenses and reduce cash when paid.
  • What is the difference between mandatory and voluntary payroll deductions?
    Mandatory deductions are required by law (taxes), while voluntary deductions are chosen by the employee (benefits, donations).
  • How are payroll expenses classified on the income statement?
    Payroll expenses are classified as operating expenses on the income statement.
  • What is the effect of payroll liabilities on the company's balance sheet?
    Payroll liabilities increase current liabilities until the amounts are paid.
  • How does the employer handle payroll taxes for employees in states without state income tax?
    The employer withholds only federal income tax and other applicable taxes, omitting state income tax.
  • What is the accounting treatment for employer-paid health insurance premiums?
    Employer-paid health insurance premiums are recorded as salary and wage expense and reduce cash.
  • How are payroll taxes reported to the government?
    Payroll taxes are reported through periodic filings and payments to federal and state agencies.
  • What is the significance of payroll accounting for business operations?
    Payroll accounting ensures employees are paid accurately and tax obligations are met, supporting legal compliance and employee satisfaction.
  • How does the employer's payment of payroll liabilities affect cash flow?
    Paying payroll liabilities reduces the company's cash balance.
  • What is the role of payroll accounting in financial reporting?
    Payroll accounting provides accurate expense and liability information for financial statements.
  • How are employer and employee payroll taxes distinguished in accounting records?
    Employee taxes are withheld from pay and recorded as liabilities; employer taxes are recorded as additional expenses and liabilities.
  • What is the impact of payroll taxes on employee morale?
    Payroll taxes reduce take-home pay, but proper handling ensures compliance and avoids legal issues, supporting trust.
  • How are payroll expenses allocated in a company with multiple departments?
    Payroll expenses can be allocated to different departments based on where employees work.
  • What is the process for remitting payroll taxes to the government?
    Employers withhold taxes, record liabilities, and periodically remit payments to government agencies.
  • How do payroll taxes differ between employees and independent contractors?
    Employees have taxes withheld by employers; independent contractors are responsible for their own tax payments.
  • What is the effect of payroll errors on financial statements?
    Payroll errors can misstate expenses, liabilities, and net income, requiring corrections.
  • How are payroll liabilities cleared from the balance sheet?
    Payroll liabilities are cleared when the employer remits payments to the appropriate parties.
  • What is the importance of accurate payroll recordkeeping?
    Accurate payroll records ensure compliance, support financial reporting, and facilitate audits.
  • How does payroll accounting handle retroactive pay increases?
    Retroactive pay increases are added to salary expense and may require additional tax withholdings.
  • What is the impact of payroll taxes on small businesses?
    Payroll taxes increase operating costs and require careful management to ensure compliance.
  • How are payroll expenses and liabilities presented in financial statements?
    Payroll expenses appear on the income statement; payroll liabilities appear as current liabilities on the balance sheet.
  • What is the role of payroll accounting in budgeting?
    Payroll accounting helps estimate labor costs and tax obligations for budgeting purposes.