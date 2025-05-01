Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding) quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the average collection period (days sales outstanding), and what does it measure in financial accounting?
The average collection period, also known as days sales outstanding, measures the average number of days it takes for a company to collect cash from its credit sales, indicating how long a dollar remains in accounts receivable before being collected from customers.
How do you calculate the average collection period for a company?
To calculate the average collection period, first find the accounts receivable turnover ratio (Net Credit Sales ÷ Average Accounts Receivable), then divide 365 by the turnover ratio to get the result in days.
How is the average accounts receivable balance determined when calculating the accounts receivable turnover ratio?
The average accounts receivable balance is calculated by adding the beginning and ending accounts receivable balances and dividing by 2.
Why is a lower average collection period generally considered better for a company?
A lower average collection period means the company collects cash from customers more quickly, improving cash flow and efficiency, and reducing the time money is tied up in accounts receivable.
If a company has net sales of $500,000, a beginning accounts receivable balance of $75,000, and an ending balance of $25,000, what is its average collection period?