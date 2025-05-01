Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock definitions Flashcards
Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock definitions
Book Value
Historical value of a company's equity as recorded on the balance sheet, excluding current market prices.Common Stock
Equity ownership representing residual claims on assets and earnings after preferred stockholders are paid.Preferred Stock
Class of stock with priority over common stock in dividends and liquidation proceeds.Retained Earnings
Accumulated profits not distributed as dividends, forming part of shareholders' equity.Equity
Ownership interest in a company, representing assets minus liabilities.Market Price
Current trading value of a share on the stock market, distinct from book value.Balance Sheet
Financial statement showing a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.Dividends
Distributions of a company's earnings to shareholders, with preferred holders paid before common holders.Liquidation
Process of dissolving a company and distributing its assets to claimants, with priority given to preferred stockholders.Outstanding Shares
Total number of a company's shares of common stock currently held by investors.Common Equity
Portion of total equity attributable to common stockholders after preferred equity is subtracted.Preferred Equity
Portion of total equity allocated to preferred stockholders, deducted before calculating common equity.Undervalued Company
Business whose market price per share is below its book value per share, potentially signaling investment opportunity.Historical Value
Original recorded value of assets or equity, not adjusted for current market conditions.Investment Opportunity
Potential for financial gain identified when a company's market price is below its book value per share.