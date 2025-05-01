Ratios: Economic Return from Investing definitions Flashcards
Ratios: Economic Return from Investing definitions
Economic Return of Investing
A ratio showing profit or loss per dollar invested, based on dividends, interest, and changes in investment value.Dividends
Cash distributions received from owning shares, representing a portion of a company's earnings paid to investors.Capital Appreciation
Increase in the fair value of an investment over time, resulting in capital gains if sold at a higher price.Initial Investment Cost
The amount paid or fair value at the start of the period, serving as the denominator in return calculations.Fair Value
Current market price of an investment, used to measure gains or losses over a specific period.Dividends Received
Total cash payouts collected from investments during a period, contributing to overall investment returns.Interest Received
Income earned from debt investments like bonds, included in the calculation of total returns.Capital Gains
Profits realized when the selling price of an investment exceeds its purchase price.Capital Losses
Losses incurred when the selling price of an investment falls below its purchase price.Numerator
The top part of the ratio formula, summing dividends, interest, and changes in fair value.Denominator
The bottom part of the ratio formula, representing the original investment value or fair value at period start.Dividend Yield
A measure of cash returns from dividends relative to the investment's value.Percentage Return
The result of the economic return ratio, showing profit or loss as a percent of the initial investment.Investor Perspective
A viewpoint focusing on returns and profits received by the individual or entity holding the investment.