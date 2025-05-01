Skip to main content
Ratios: Economic Return from Investing definitions Flashcards

  • Economic Return of Investing
    A ratio showing profit or loss per dollar invested, based on dividends, interest, and changes in investment value.
  • Dividends
    Cash distributions received from owning shares, representing a portion of a company's earnings paid to investors.
  • Capital Appreciation
    Increase in the fair value of an investment over time, resulting in capital gains if sold at a higher price.
  • Initial Investment Cost
    The amount paid or fair value at the start of the period, serving as the denominator in return calculations.
  • Fair Value
    Current market price of an investment, used to measure gains or losses over a specific period.
  • Dividends Received
    Total cash payouts collected from investments during a period, contributing to overall investment returns.
  • Interest Received
    Income earned from debt investments like bonds, included in the calculation of total returns.
  • Capital Gains
    Profits realized when the selling price of an investment exceeds its purchase price.
  • Capital Losses
    Losses incurred when the selling price of an investment falls below its purchase price.
  • Numerator
    The top part of the ratio formula, summing dividends, interest, and changes in fair value.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of the ratio formula, representing the original investment value or fair value at period start.
  • Dividend Yield
    A measure of cash returns from dividends relative to the investment's value.
  • Percentage Return
    The result of the economic return ratio, showing profit or loss as a percent of the initial investment.
  • Investor Perspective
    A viewpoint focusing on returns and profits received by the individual or entity holding the investment.