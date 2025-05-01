Summary of Adjusting Entries definitions Flashcards
Summary of Adjusting Entries definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14
Accrual Accounting
System where revenues and expenses are recognized when earned or incurred, not when cash is exchanged.Prepaid Expenses
Payments made in advance for goods or services, recorded as assets until consumed or expired.Rent Expense
Cost recognized over time for using property or space, often adjusted from prepaid amounts.Supplies
Assets purchased for future use in operations, later expensed as they are consumed.Supplies Expense
Amount representing the cost of supplies used during a period, calculated by subtracting ending supplies from beginning balance.Unearned Revenue
Liability created when cash is received before goods or services are delivered to customers.Revenue
Income earned from providing goods or services, recognized when performance obligations are satisfied.Accrued Expenses
Obligations for expenses incurred but not yet paid, recorded as liabilities until settled.Accrued Liability
Balance sheet account representing amounts owed for expenses recognized but unpaid at period end.Accounts Receivable
Asset representing amounts owed by customers for goods or services delivered but not yet paid for.Depreciation
Systematic allocation of the cost of a long-term asset over its useful life to expense.Depreciation Expense
Portion of an asset's cost recognized as expense in each period to reflect usage or wear.Accumulated Depreciation
Contra asset account showing total depreciation taken on an asset, reducing its book value.Net Book Value
Amount calculated by subtracting accumulated depreciation from an asset's original cost.