The Financial Statements definitions Flashcards
The Financial Statements definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Balance Sheet
Snapshot showing assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific date, illustrating the fundamental accounting equation.Income Statement
Report detailing revenues and expenses over a period, culminating in net income as the bottom line.Statement of Cash Flows
Summary of cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities over a period.Statement of Stockholders' Equity
Record of changes in equity accounts, including retained earnings and dividends, across a period.Assets
Resources owned by a company, such as cash, inventory, and equipment, expected to provide future benefits.Liabilities
Obligations to pay debts or provide services to others, including payables and accrued expenses.Equity
Residual interest in company assets after liabilities, representing owners' claims.Revenue
Income generated from normal business operations, such as sales or services provided.Expenses
Costs incurred in generating revenue, including payroll, rent, and utilities.Net Income
Resulting profit or loss after subtracting all expenses from total revenues for a period.Retained Earnings
Cumulative net income kept in the business after dividends are distributed to shareholders.Dividends
Distributions of company profits to shareholders, reducing retained earnings but not classified as expenses.Accounts Receivable
Amounts owed to a company by customers for goods or services delivered but not yet paid for.Accounts Payable
Amounts a company owes to suppliers or vendors for goods or services received but not yet paid.Common Stock
Equity account representing ownership shares issued to investors, reflecting their stake in the company.