The Financial Statements quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the main difference between assets and liabilities? Assets are resources owned by the company, while liabilities are obligations owed to others.

What is the role of additional paid-in capital in equity? Additional paid-in capital represents the amount paid by investors above the par value of stock.

What is the meaning of 'fees earned' in accounting? 'Fees earned' is a revenue account representing income from services provided.

What is the impact of dividends on stockholders' equity? Dividends decrease stockholders' equity by reducing retained earnings.

What is the difference between service revenue and sales revenue? Service revenue is earned from providing services, while sales revenue is earned from selling goods.

What is the significance of the word 'expense' in an account title? It indicates that the account is an expense and should be reported on the income statement.