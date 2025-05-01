Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Financial Statements quiz #3 Flashcards

The Financial Statements quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What is the meaning of 'wage expense'?
    'Wage expense' is the cost of wages paid to employees.
  • What is the meaning of 'prepaid insurance'?
    'Prepaid insurance' is an asset representing insurance premiums paid in advance.
  • What is the meaning of 'dividends' in accounting?
    'Dividends' are distributions of earnings to shareholders and are classified as an equity account.
  • What is the meaning of 'fees earned'?
    'Fees earned' is a revenue account representing income from services provided.
  • What is the meaning of 'interest expense'?
    'Interest expense' is the cost incurred for borrowed funds.
  • What is the meaning of 'rent expense'?
    'Rent expense' is the cost of renting property or equipment.
  • What is the meaning of 'utilities expense'?
    'Utilities expense' is the cost of utilities such as electricity, water, and gas.
  • What is the meaning of 'depreciation expense'?
    'Depreciation expense' is the allocation of the cost of tangible assets over their useful lives.
  • What is the meaning of 'amortization expense'?
    'Amortization expense' is the allocation of the cost of intangible assets over their useful lives.
  • What is the meaning of 'cost of goods sold'?
    'Cost of goods sold' is the direct cost of producing or purchasing goods sold during a period.
  • What is the meaning of 'supplies expense'?
    'Supplies expense' is the cost of supplies used during a period.
  • What is the meaning of 'insurance expense'?
    'Insurance expense' is the cost of insurance coverage for a period.
  • What is the meaning of 'advertising expense'?
    'Advertising expense' is the cost of promoting products or services.
  • What is the meaning of 'income tax expense'?
    'Income tax expense' is the cost of income taxes incurred during a period.
  • What is the meaning of 'maintenance expense'?
    'Maintenance expense' is the cost of maintaining equipment or property.
  • What is the meaning of 'bad debt expense'?
    'Bad debt expense' is the estimated cost of uncollectible accounts receivable.
  • What is the meaning of 'interest revenue'?
    'Interest revenue' is income earned from lending money or investments.
  • What is the meaning of 'gain on sale of asset'?
    'Gain on sale of asset' is the profit from selling an asset for more than its book value.
  • What is the meaning of 'loss on sale of asset'?
    'Loss on sale of asset' is the loss from selling an asset for less than its book value.
  • What is the meaning of 'unearned revenue'?
    'Unearned revenue' is a liability representing payments received before services are performed or goods are delivered.
  • What is the meaning of 'salaries payable'?
    'Salaries payable' is a liability representing salaries owed to employees but not yet paid.
  • What is the meaning of 'interest payable'?
    'Interest payable' is a liability representing interest owed but not yet paid.
  • What is the meaning of 'dividends payable'?
    'Dividends payable' is a liability representing dividends declared but not yet paid to shareholders.
  • What is the meaning of 'mortgage payable'?
    'Mortgage payable' is a liability representing amounts owed on property loans.
  • What is the meaning of 'capital stock'?
    'Capital stock' is an equity account representing the total amount of stock issued to shareholders.
  • What is the meaning of 'contributed capital'?
    'Contributed capital' is the total value of cash and other assets contributed by shareholders.
  • What is the meaning of 'accumulated other comprehensive income'?
    'Accumulated other comprehensive income' is a component of equity that includes certain gains and losses not included in net income.
  • What is the meaning of 'deferred revenue'?
    'Deferred revenue' is a liability for cash received before earning the related revenue.
  • What is the meaning of 'prepaid rent'?
    'Prepaid rent' is an asset representing rent paid in advance.
  • What is the meaning of 'prepaid advertising'?
    'Prepaid advertising' is an asset representing advertising costs paid in advance.
  • What is the meaning of 'prepaid supplies'?
    'Prepaid supplies' is an asset representing supplies paid for but not yet used.
  • What is the meaning of 'allowance for doubtful accounts'?
    'Allowance for doubtful accounts' is a contra-asset account estimating uncollectible receivables.
  • What is the meaning of 'accumulated depreciation'?
    'Accumulated depreciation' is a contra-asset account showing the total depreciation of assets to date.
  • What is the meaning of 'accumulated amortization'?
    'Accumulated amortization' is a contra-asset account showing the total amortization of intangible assets to date.
  • What is the meaning of 'capital lease obligation'?
    'Capital lease obligation' is a liability representing the present value of lease payments owed under a capital lease.
  • What is the meaning of 'franchise' as an asset?
    'Franchise' is an intangible asset representing the right to operate a business using a franchisor's brand and system.
  • What is the meaning of 'goodwill' as an asset?
    'Goodwill' is an intangible asset representing the excess of purchase price over the fair value of net identifiable assets acquired.
  • What is the meaning of 'organization costs'?
    'Organization costs' are expenses incurred in forming a corporation, often classified as an intangible asset.
  • What is the meaning of 'trademark' as an asset?
    'Trademark' is an intangible asset representing exclusive rights to use a brand name or symbol.
  • What is the meaning of 'copyright' as an asset?
    'Copyright' is an intangible asset representing exclusive rights to reproduce and sell creative works.