The Financial Statements quiz #3 Flashcards

What is the meaning of 'wage expense'? 'Wage expense' is the cost of wages paid to employees.

What is the meaning of 'prepaid insurance'? 'Prepaid insurance' is an asset representing insurance premiums paid in advance.

What is the meaning of 'dividends' in accounting? 'Dividends' are distributions of earnings to shareholders and are classified as an equity account.

What is the meaning of 'fees earned'? 'Fees earned' is a revenue account representing income from services provided.

What is the meaning of 'interest expense'? 'Interest expense' is the cost incurred for borrowed funds.

What is the meaning of 'rent expense'? 'Rent expense' is the cost of renting property or equipment.