The Financial Statements quiz #4 Flashcards

  • What is the meaning of 'customer deposits'?
    'Customer deposits' are liabilities representing cash received from customers to be applied to future goods or services.
  • What is the meaning of 'advances from customers'?
    'Advances from customers' are liabilities for payments received before delivering goods or services.
  • What is the meaning of 'income summary'?
    'Income summary' is a temporary account used to close revenue and expense accounts at the end of a period.
  • What is the meaning of 'dividends declared'?
    'Dividends declared' is the amount of dividends a company's board has approved to pay to shareholders.
  • What is the meaning of 'stock dividend'?
    'Stock dividend' is a distribution of additional shares to shareholders instead of cash.
  • What is the meaning of 'stock split'?
    'Stock split' is an increase in the number of shares outstanding by issuing more shares to current shareholders.
  • What is the meaning of 'par value' of stock?
    'Par value' is the nominal value assigned to shares of stock in the corporate charter.
  • What is the meaning of 'stated value' of stock?
    'Stated value' is an arbitrary value assigned to no-par stock by the board of directors.
  • What is the meaning of 'capital in excess of par'?
    'Capital in excess of par' is the amount received from shareholders above the par value of stock.
  • What is the meaning of 'dividends in arrears'?
    'Dividends in arrears' are unpaid dividends on cumulative preferred stock.
  • What is the meaning of 'cumulative preferred stock'?
    'Cumulative preferred stock' is preferred stock that accumulates unpaid dividends for future payment.
  • What is the meaning of 'noncumulative preferred stock'?
    'Noncumulative preferred stock' is preferred stock that does not accumulate unpaid dividends.
  • What is the meaning of 'callable preferred stock'?
    'Callable preferred stock' is preferred stock that can be redeemed by the issuing company at a set price.
  • What is the meaning of 'convertible preferred stock'?
    'Convertible preferred stock' is preferred stock that can be converted into common stock at the holder's option.
  • What is the meaning of 'authorized shares'?
    'Authorized shares' are the maximum number of shares a corporation is allowed to issue as stated in its charter.
  • What is the meaning of 'issued shares'?
    'Issued shares' are the total number of shares that have been sold to shareholders.
  • What is the meaning of 'outstanding shares'?
    'Outstanding shares' are the number of shares currently held by shareholders, excluding treasury stock.
  • What is the meaning of 'book value per share'?
    'Book value per share' is the equity available to common shareholders divided by the number of outstanding shares.
  • What is the meaning of 'market value per share'?
    'Market value per share' is the current price at which a share can be bought or sold in the market.
  • What is the meaning of 'dividend yield'?
    'Dividend yield' is the annual dividend per share divided by the market price per share.
  • What is the meaning of 'earnings per share (EPS)'?
    'Earnings per share (EPS)' is net income divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding.
  • What is the meaning of 'price-earnings (P/E) ratio'?
    'Price-earnings (P/E) ratio' is the market price per share divided by earnings per share.
  • What is the meaning of 'return on equity (ROE)'?
    'Return on equity (ROE)' is net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
  • What is the meaning of 'working capital'?
    'Working capital' is current assets minus current liabilities.
  • What is the meaning of 'current ratio'?
    'Current ratio' is current assets divided by current liabilities.
  • What is the meaning of 'quick ratio'?
    'Quick ratio' is (current assets minus inventory) divided by current liabilities.
  • What is the meaning of 'debt-to-equity ratio'?
    'Debt-to-equity ratio' is total liabilities divided by total equity.
  • What is the meaning of 'gross profit'?
    'Gross profit' is sales revenue minus cost of goods sold.
  • What is the meaning of 'operating income'?
    'Operating income' is gross profit minus operating expenses.
  • What is the meaning of 'net sales'?
    'Net sales' is total sales minus sales returns, allowances, and discounts.
  • What is the meaning of 'operating expenses'?
    'Operating expenses' are costs incurred in the normal course of business, excluding cost of goods sold.
  • What is the meaning of 'non-operating income'?
    'Non-operating income' is income from sources not related to the main business activities.
  • What is the meaning of 'comprehensive income'?
    'Comprehensive income' is all changes in equity during a period except those resulting from investments by and distributions to owners.
  • What is the meaning of 'other comprehensive income'?
    'Other comprehensive income' includes revenues, expenses, gains, and losses excluded from net income.
  • What is the meaning of 'fiscal year'?
    'Fiscal year' is a 12-month period used for financial reporting, which may or may not coincide with the calendar year.
  • What is the meaning of 'interim financial statements'?
    'Interim financial statements' are financial statements covering periods of less than one year.
  • What is the meaning of 'comparative financial statements'?
    'Comparative financial statements' present financial data for two or more periods side by side.
  • What is the meaning of 'classified balance sheet'?
    'Classified balance sheet' organizes assets and liabilities into current and long-term categories.
  • What is the meaning of 'multi-step income statement'?
    'Multi-step income statement' separates operating and non-operating activities and shows gross profit, operating income, and net income.
  • What is the meaning of 'single-step income statement'?
    'Single-step income statement' groups all revenues together and all expenses together, then subtracts total expenses from total revenues.