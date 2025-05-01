The Financial Statements quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the meaning of 'customer deposits'? 'Customer deposits' are liabilities representing cash received from customers to be applied to future goods or services.

What is the meaning of 'advances from customers'? 'Advances from customers' are liabilities for payments received before delivering goods or services.

What is the meaning of 'income summary'? 'Income summary' is a temporary account used to close revenue and expense accounts at the end of a period.

What is the meaning of 'dividends declared'? 'Dividends declared' is the amount of dividends a company's board has approved to pay to shareholders.

What is the meaning of 'stock dividend'? 'Stock dividend' is a distribution of additional shares to shareholders instead of cash.

What is the meaning of 'stock split'? 'Stock split' is an increase in the number of shares outstanding by issuing more shares to current shareholders.