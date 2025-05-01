The Financial Statements quiz #5 Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Financial Statements quiz #5

The Financial Statements quiz #5
  • What is the meaning of 'statement of changes in equity'?
    'Statement of changes in equity' is another term for the statement of stockholders' equity, showing changes in equity accounts over a period.
  • What is the meaning of 'statement of retained earnings'?
    'Statement of retained earnings' shows changes in retained earnings, including net income and dividends, over a period.
  • What is the meaning of 'statement of financial position'?
    'Statement of financial position' is another term for the balance sheet.
  • What is the meaning of 'statement of operations'?
    'Statement of operations' is another term for the income statement.
  • What is the meaning of 'statement of cash flows'?
    'Statement of cash flows' shows cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities over a period.
  • What is the meaning of 'operating activities' in the statement of cash flows?
    'Operating activities' are the primary revenue-generating activities of the business.
  • What is the meaning of 'investing activities' in the statement of cash flows?
    'Investing activities' involve the purchase and sale of long-term assets and investments.
  • What is the meaning of 'financing activities' in the statement of cash flows?
    'Financing activities' involve transactions with owners and creditors, such as issuing stock or borrowing money.
  • What is the meaning of 'cash equivalents'?
    'Cash equivalents' are short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to cash.
  • What is the meaning of 'restricted cash'?
    'Restricted cash' is cash that is not available for general use because it is set aside for a specific purpose.
  • What is the meaning of 'bank overdraft'?
    'Bank overdraft' is a liability that occurs when withdrawals exceed the available balance in a bank account.
  • What is the meaning of 'noncontrolling interest'?
    'Noncontrolling interest' is the portion of equity in a subsidiary not owned by the parent company.
  • What is the meaning of 'minority interest'?
    'Minority interest' is another term for noncontrolling interest.
  • What is the meaning of 'consolidated financial statements'?
    'Consolidated financial statements' present the financial position and results of a parent company and its subsidiaries as a single entity.
  • What is the meaning of 'segment reporting'?
    'Segment reporting' is the disclosure of financial information for different business segments within a company.
  • What is the meaning of 'related party transactions'?
    'Related party transactions' are transactions between the company and its related parties, such as affiliates or key management.
  • What is the meaning of 'subsequent events'?
    'Subsequent events' are events that occur after the balance sheet date but before the financial statements are issued.
  • What is the meaning of 'contingent liabilities'?
    'Contingent liabilities' are potential obligations that depend on the outcome of future events.
  • What is the meaning of 'commitments' in financial statements?
    'Commitments' are agreements to carry out future transactions that may affect the company's financial position.
  • What is the meaning of 'materiality' in financial reporting?
    'Materiality' is the significance of financial information in influencing users' decisions.
  • What is the meaning of 'comparability' in financial reporting?
    'Comparability' is the quality that allows users to identify similarities and differences between financial statements of different companies.
  • What is the meaning of 'consistency' in financial reporting?
    'Consistency' is the use of the same accounting methods over time to allow for meaningful comparisons.
  • What is the meaning of 'reliability' in financial reporting?
    'Reliability' is the quality of information that assures users it is free from error and bias.
  • What is the meaning of 'relevance' in financial reporting?
    'Relevance' is the quality of information that makes it useful for decision-making.
  • What is the meaning of 'faithful representation' in financial reporting?
    'Faithful representation' means financial information accurately reflects the economic substance of transactions.
  • What is the meaning of 'full disclosure' in financial reporting?
    'Full disclosure' is the requirement to provide all information necessary for users to understand the financial statements.
  • What is the meaning of 'going concern' assumption?
    'Going concern' is the assumption that a company will continue to operate in the foreseeable future.
  • What is the meaning of 'historical cost' principle?
    'Historical cost' principle requires assets to be recorded at their original purchase price.
  • What is the meaning of 'fair value' in accounting?
    'Fair value' is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction.
  • What is the meaning of 'conservatism' in accounting?
    'Conservatism' is the practice of reporting the least optimistic figures when faced with uncertainty.
  • What is the meaning of 'matching principle'?
    'Matching principle' requires expenses to be recorded in the same period as the related revenues.
  • What is the meaning of 'revenue recognition principle'?
    'Revenue recognition principle' requires revenue to be recognized when it is earned and realizable.
  • What is the meaning of 'accrual basis accounting'?
    'Accrual basis accounting' records revenues and expenses when they are earned or incurred, regardless of when cash is received or paid.
  • What is the meaning of 'cash basis accounting'?
    'Cash basis accounting' records revenues and expenses only when cash is received or paid.
  • What is the meaning of 'GAAP'?
    'GAAP' stands for Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, which are the rules and standards for financial reporting in the United States.
  • What is the meaning of 'IFRS'?
    'IFRS' stands for International Financial Reporting Standards, which are global accounting standards.
  • What is the meaning of 'external users' of financial statements?
    'External users' are individuals or entities outside the company who use financial statements, such as investors, creditors, and regulators.
  • What is the meaning of 'internal users' of financial statements?
    'Internal users' are individuals within the company, such as management and employees, who use financial information for decision-making.
  • What is the meaning of 'audited financial statements'?
    'Audited financial statements' are financial statements that have been examined by an independent auditor for accuracy and compliance.
  • What is the meaning of 'notes to the financial statements'?
    'Notes to the financial statements' provide additional information and explanations about items in the financial statements.