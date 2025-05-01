The Financial Statements quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the meaning of 'statement of changes in equity'? 'Statement of changes in equity' is another term for the statement of stockholders' equity, showing changes in equity accounts over a period.

What is the meaning of 'statement of retained earnings'? 'Statement of retained earnings' shows changes in retained earnings, including net income and dividends, over a period.

What is the meaning of 'statement of financial position'? 'Statement of financial position' is another term for the balance sheet.

What is the meaning of 'statement of operations'? 'Statement of operations' is another term for the income statement.

What is the meaning of 'statement of cash flows'? 'Statement of cash flows' shows cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities over a period.

What is the meaning of 'operating activities' in the statement of cash flows? 'Operating activities' are the primary revenue-generating activities of the business.