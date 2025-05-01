The Financial Statements quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the meaning of 'management discussion and analysis (MD&A)'? 'Management discussion and analysis (MD&A)' is a section of the annual report where management discusses financial results and future plans.

What is the meaning of 'annual report'? 'Annual report' is a comprehensive report on a company's activities and financial performance throughout the preceding year.

What is the meaning of 'interim report'? 'Interim report' is a financial report covering a period of less than a full year, such as a quarter.

What is the meaning of 'pro forma financial statements'? 'Pro forma financial statements' are financial statements prepared using assumptions or projections.

What is the meaning of 'restated financial statements'? 'Restated financial statements' are revised statements issued to correct errors or reflect changes in accounting policies.

What is the meaning of 'comparative analysis' in financial statements? 'Comparative analysis' involves comparing financial data across different periods or companies to identify trends and differences.