The Financial Statements quiz #6 Flashcards

  • What is the meaning of 'management discussion and analysis (MD&A)'?
    'Management discussion and analysis (MD&A)' is a section of the annual report where management discusses financial results and future plans.
  • What is the meaning of 'annual report'?
    'Annual report' is a comprehensive report on a company's activities and financial performance throughout the preceding year.
  • What is the meaning of 'interim report'?
    'Interim report' is a financial report covering a period of less than a full year, such as a quarter.
  • What is the meaning of 'pro forma financial statements'?
    'Pro forma financial statements' are financial statements prepared using assumptions or projections.
  • What is the meaning of 'restated financial statements'?
    'Restated financial statements' are revised statements issued to correct errors or reflect changes in accounting policies.
  • What is the meaning of 'comparative analysis' in financial statements?
    'Comparative analysis' involves comparing financial data across different periods or companies to identify trends and differences.
  • What is the meaning of 'trend analysis' in financial statements?
    'Trend analysis' examines financial statement data over time to identify patterns and changes.
  • What is the meaning of 'vertical analysis' in financial statements?
    'Vertical analysis' expresses each item in a financial statement as a percentage of a base amount.
  • What is the meaning of 'horizontal analysis' in financial statements?
    'Horizontal analysis' compares financial data across periods to identify increases or decreases.
  • What is the meaning of 'common-size financial statements'?
    'Common-size financial statements' present all items as percentages of a base figure, such as total assets or sales.
  • What is the meaning of 'ratio analysis' in financial statements?
    'Ratio analysis' uses financial ratios to evaluate a company's performance and financial health.
  • What is the meaning of 'liquidity ratios'?
    'Liquidity ratios' measure a company's ability to meet short-term obligations.
  • What is the meaning of 'solvency ratios'?
    'Solvency ratios' measure a company's ability to meet long-term obligations.
  • What is the meaning of 'profitability ratios'?
    'Profitability ratios' measure a company's ability to generate profit relative to sales, assets, or equity.
  • What is the meaning of 'efficiency ratios'?
    'Efficiency ratios' measure how effectively a company uses its assets and manages its operations.
  • What is the meaning of 'market ratios'?
    'Market ratios' evaluate a company's stock price relative to earnings, book value, or dividends.
  • What is the meaning of 'book value'?
    'Book value' is the value of an asset or company as reported on the balance sheet.
  • What is the meaning of 'market capitalization'?
    'Market capitalization' is the total market value of a company's outstanding shares.
  • What is the meaning of 'dividend payout ratio'?
    'Dividend payout ratio' is the proportion of earnings paid out as dividends to shareholders.
  • What is the meaning of 'retention ratio'?
    'Retention ratio' is the proportion of earnings retained in the business rather than paid out as dividends.
  • What is the meaning of 'operating cycle'?
    'Operating cycle' is the time it takes to purchase inventory, sell it, and collect cash from customers.
  • What is the meaning of 'cash conversion cycle'?
    'Cash conversion cycle' measures the time between cash outflows for inventory and cash inflows from sales.
  • What is the meaning of 'gross margin'?
    'Gross margin' is gross profit divided by sales revenue, expressed as a percentage.
  • What is the meaning of 'operating margin'?
    'Operating margin' is operating income divided by sales revenue, expressed as a percentage.
  • What is the meaning of 'net margin'?
    'Net margin' is net income divided by sales revenue, expressed as a percentage.
  • What is the meaning of 'EBITDA'?
    'EBITDA' stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
  • What is the meaning of 'EBIT'?
    'EBIT' stands for earnings before interest and taxes.
  • What is the meaning of 'free cash flow'?
    'Free cash flow' is cash generated by the business after accounting for capital expenditures.
  • What is the meaning of 'capital expenditures (CapEx)'?
    'Capital expenditures (CapEx)' are funds used to acquire or upgrade long-term assets.
  • What is the meaning of 'net working capital'?
    'Net working capital' is current assets minus current liabilities.
  • What is the meaning of 'debt service coverage ratio'?
    'Debt service coverage ratio' measures a company's ability to pay its debt obligations.
  • What is the meaning of 'interest coverage ratio'?
    'Interest coverage ratio' measures a company's ability to pay interest on its debt.
  • What is the meaning of 'asset turnover ratio'?
    'Asset turnover ratio' measures how efficiently a company uses its assets to generate sales.
  • What is the meaning of 'inventory turnover ratio'?
    'Inventory turnover ratio' measures how many times inventory is sold and replaced during a period.
  • What is the meaning of 'accounts receivable turnover ratio'?
    'Accounts receivable turnover ratio' measures how quickly a company collects its receivables.
  • What is the meaning of 'accounts payable turnover ratio'?
    'Accounts payable turnover ratio' measures how quickly a company pays its suppliers.
  • What is the meaning of 'days sales outstanding (DSO)'?
    'Days sales outstanding (DSO)' measures the average number of days it takes to collect receivables.
  • What is the meaning of 'days inventory outstanding (DIO)'?
    'Days inventory outstanding (DIO)' measures the average number of days inventory is held before being sold.
  • What is the meaning of 'days payable outstanding (DPO)'?
    'Days payable outstanding (DPO)' measures the average number of days it takes to pay suppliers.
  • What is the meaning of 'return on assets (ROA)'?
    'Return on assets (ROA)' is net income divided by average total assets.