The Financial Statements quiz #7 Flashcards

What is the meaning of 'return on investment (ROI)'? 'Return on investment (ROI)' measures the gain or loss generated on an investment relative to its cost.

What is the meaning of 'capital structure'? 'Capital structure' is the mix of debt and equity used to finance a company's operations.

What is the meaning of 'leverage' in financial statements? 'Leverage' refers to the use of borrowed funds to increase the potential return on investment.

What is the meaning of 'off-balance-sheet financing'? 'Off-balance-sheet financing' refers to financial obligations not recorded on the balance sheet.

What is the meaning of 'contingent asset'? 'Contingent asset' is a potential asset that may arise from future events.

What is the meaning of 'provision' in financial statements? 'Provision' is an amount set aside to cover a probable future liability or loss.