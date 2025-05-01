The Financial Statements quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the meaning of 'auditor's responsibility for financial statements'? 'Auditor's responsibility for financial statements' is to express an opinion on whether the financial statements are fairly presented.

What is the meaning of 'material misstatement'? 'Material misstatement' is an error or omission in financial statements that could influence users' decisions.

What is the meaning of 'fraud risk' in financial reporting? 'Fraud risk' is the risk that financial statements may be misstated due to intentional deception.

What is the meaning of 'audit trail'? 'Audit trail' is a record of transactions that allows tracing from source documents to financial statements.

What is the meaning of 'subsidiary ledger'? 'Subsidiary ledger' is a detailed ledger that supports a control account in the general ledger.

What is the meaning of 'control account'? 'Control account' is a summary account in the general ledger that is supported by a subsidiary ledger.