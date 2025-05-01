Skip to main content
The Financial Statements quiz #8 Flashcards

The Financial Statements quiz #8
  • What is the meaning of 'auditor's responsibility for financial statements'?
    'Auditor's responsibility for financial statements' is to express an opinion on whether the financial statements are fairly presented.
  • What is the meaning of 'material misstatement'?
    'Material misstatement' is an error or omission in financial statements that could influence users' decisions.
  • What is the meaning of 'fraud risk' in financial reporting?
    'Fraud risk' is the risk that financial statements may be misstated due to intentional deception.
  • What is the meaning of 'audit trail'?
    'Audit trail' is a record of transactions that allows tracing from source documents to financial statements.
  • What is the meaning of 'subsidiary ledger'?
    'Subsidiary ledger' is a detailed ledger that supports a control account in the general ledger.
  • What is the meaning of 'control account'?
    'Control account' is a summary account in the general ledger that is supported by a subsidiary ledger.
  • What is the meaning of 'trial balance'?
    'Trial balance' is a list of all general ledger accounts and their balances at a specific point in time.
  • What is the meaning of 'adjusted trial balance'?
    'Adjusted trial balance' is a trial balance prepared after adjusting entries have been made.
  • What is the meaning of 'post-closing trial balance'?
    'Post-closing trial balance' is a trial balance prepared after closing entries have been made.
  • What is the meaning of 'closing entries'?
    'Closing entries' are journal entries made to transfer balances from temporary accounts to permanent accounts at the end of a period.
  • What is the meaning of 'reversing entries'?
    'Reversing entries' are optional journal entries made at the beginning of a period to simplify the recording of subsequent transactions.
  • What is the meaning of 'permanent accounts'?
    'Permanent accounts' are balance sheet accounts whose balances carry over from period to period.
  • What is the meaning of 'temporary accounts'?
    'Temporary accounts' are income statement accounts and dividends, which are closed at the end of each period.
  • What is the meaning of 'chart of accounts'?
    'Chart of accounts' is a list of all accounts used by a company in its accounting system.
  • What is the meaning of 'general ledger'?
    'General ledger' is the main accounting record containing all accounts and their balances.
  • What is the meaning of 'journal entry'?
    'Journal entry' is a record of a business transaction in the accounting system.
  • What is the meaning of 'double-entry accounting'?
    'Double-entry accounting' is a system where every transaction affects at least two accounts, maintaining the accounting equation.
  • What is the meaning of 'debit' in accounting?
    'Debit' is an entry on the left side of an account, increasing assets and expenses, and decreasing liabilities and equity.
  • What is the meaning of 'credit' in accounting?
    'Credit' is an entry on the right side of an account, increasing liabilities and equity, and decreasing assets and expenses.
  • What is the meaning of 'normal balance' of an account?
    'Normal balance' is the side (debit or credit) that increases the balance of an account.
  • What is the meaning of 'compound journal entry'?
    'Compound journal entry' is a journal entry that affects more than two accounts.
  • What is the meaning of 'adjusting entries'?
    'Adjusting entries' are journal entries made at the end of a period to update account balances before preparing financial statements.
  • What is the meaning of 'accrued revenues'?
    'Accrued revenues' are revenues earned but not yet received or recorded.
  • What is the meaning of 'accrued expenses'?
    'Accrued expenses' are expenses incurred but not yet paid or recorded.
  • What is the meaning of 'deferred expenses'?
    'Deferred expenses' are expenses paid in advance and recorded as assets until used.
  • What is the meaning of 'deferred revenues'?
    'Deferred revenues' are cash received in advance and recorded as liabilities until earned.
  • What is the meaning of 'prepaid expenses'?
    'Prepaid expenses' are payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future.
  • What is the meaning of 'unearned income'?
    'Unearned income' is income received before it is earned, recorded as a liability.
  • What is the meaning of 'fiscal period'?
    'Fiscal period' is the time period for which financial statements are prepared.
  • What is the meaning of 'natural business year'?
    'Natural business year' is a 12-month period ending when business activities are at their lowest point.
  • What is the meaning of 'calendar year' in accounting?
    'Calendar year' is a 12-month period beginning January 1 and ending December 31.
  • What is the meaning of 'interim period'?
    'Interim period' is a reporting period shorter than a full fiscal year, such as a quarter or month.
  • What is the meaning of 'annual period'?
    'Annual period' is a 12-month reporting period for financial statements.
  • What is the meaning of 'operating segment'?
    'Operating segment' is a component of a company that earns revenues and incurs expenses and is reviewed by management.
  • What is the meaning of 'reportable segment'?
    'Reportable segment' is an operating segment that meets certain quantitative thresholds for separate disclosure.
  • What is the meaning of 'segment profit or loss'?
    'Segment profit or loss' is the profit or loss of an individual operating segment.
  • What is the meaning of 'segment assets'?
    'Segment assets' are the assets attributable to a particular operating segment.
  • What is the meaning of 'segment liabilities'?
    'Segment liabilities' are the liabilities attributable to a particular operating segment.
  • What is the meaning of 'intersegment transactions'?
    'Intersegment transactions' are transactions between different segments of the same company.
  • What is the meaning of 'elimination entries' in consolidation?
    'Elimination entries' are journal entries made to remove intercompany transactions in consolidated financial statements.