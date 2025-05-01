The Financial Statements quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 24 ) Hide definitions

What is the meaning of 'parent company'? 'Parent company' is a company that controls one or more subsidiaries.

What is the meaning of 'subsidiary'? 'Subsidiary' is a company controlled by another company, known as the parent.

What is the meaning of 'affiliated company'? 'Affiliated company' is a company related to another company by ownership or control.

What is the meaning of 'joint venture'? 'Joint venture' is a business arrangement in which two or more parties share control and profits.

What is the meaning of 'associate company'? 'Associate company' is a company in which another company has significant influence but not control.

What is the meaning of 'equity method' in accounting? 'Equity method' is an accounting technique for investments in associates, recognizing investor's share of earnings.