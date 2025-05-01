Time Value of Money Equations quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the time value of money concept? The time value of money concept states that a dollar today is worth more than a dollar in the future due to its potential to earn interest.

What is compounding in the context of time value of money? Compounding is the process of earning interest on both the principal and previously earned interest over time.

What does discounting mean in time value of money calculations? Discounting is the process of determining the present value of a future sum by removing the interest that would have been earned over time.

Write the basic time value of money equation and define its variables. The equation is FV = PV × (1 + r)^n, where FV is future value, PV is present value, r is the interest rate, and n is the number of periods.

How do you calculate the future value of a lump sum using the time value of money equation? Multiply the present value by (1 + r) raised to the power of n: FV = PV × (1 + r)^n.

What is present value (PV)? Present value is the value of a sum of money today.