Time Value of Money Equations quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the main reason for discounting future cash flows? To determine their value in today's terms, accounting for the opportunity to earn interest.

If you receive $5,000 every year for 3 years, what information do you need to find the present value? You need the interest rate and the number of periods to use the present value table or formula.

What is the effect of a higher interest rate on the present value of a future sum? A higher interest rate decreases the present value of a future sum.

What is the effect of a longer time period on the present value of a future sum? A longer time period decreases the present value of a future sum.

How does the time value of money apply to bonds payable? It is used to determine the present value of future bond payments to price the bond.

What is the main purpose of using the time value of money equation in accounting? To calculate the present or future value of cash flows for decision-making and financial reporting.