Time Value of Money Equations quiz #3 Flashcards

Time Value of Money Equations quiz #3
Time Value of Money Equations quiz #3
What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,800 per year for 5 years at 8% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 8% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,800.What is the present value of $12,000 to be received in 3 years at a 10% interest rate?
PV = $12,000 / (1.10)^3 ≈ $9,015.20.What is the future value of $3,500 invested for 2 years at 7% interest?
FV = $3,500 × (1.07)^2 ≈ $4,006.15.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $4,000 per year for 4 years at 5% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 5% to find the factor, then multiply by $4,000.What is the present value of $15,000 to be received in 2 years at a 9% interest rate?
PV = $15,000 / (1.09)^2 ≈ $12,624.18.What is the future value of $1,800 invested for 3 years at 6% interest?
FV = $1,800 × (1.06)^3 ≈ $2,144.93.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $3,500 per year for 6 years at 7% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $3,500.What is the present value of $20,000 to be received in 5 years at a 5% interest rate?
PV = $20,000 / (1.05)^5 ≈ $15,677.64.What is the future value of $2,700 invested for 4 years at 8% interest?
FV = $2,700 × (1.08)^4 ≈ $3,675.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,200 per year for 3 years at 10% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 3 periods at 10% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,200.What is the present value of $5,000 to be received in 1 year at a 7% interest rate?
PV = $5,000 / (1.07) ≈ $4,672.90.What is the future value of $6,000 invested for 2 years at 5% interest?
FV = $6,000 × (1.05)^2 ≈ $6,615.00.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,800 per year for 4 years at 6% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 6% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,800.What is the present value of $3,000 to be received in 3 years at a 12% interest rate?
PV = $3,000 / (1.12)^3 ≈ $2,137.17.What is the future value of $4,500 invested for 5 years at 7% interest?
FV = $4,500 × (1.07)^5 ≈ $6,315.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,600 per year for 5 years at 9% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 9% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,600.What is the present value of $8,500 to be received in 4 years at a 6% interest rate?
PV = $8,500 / (1.06)^4 ≈ $6,732.13.What is the future value of $3,200 invested for 3 years at 8% interest?
FV = $3,200 × (1.08)^3 ≈ $4,037.06.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,700 per year for 6 years at 5% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 5% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,700.What is the present value of $10,000 to be received in 2 years at a 12% interest rate?
PV = $10,000 / (1.12)^2 ≈ $7,971.94.What is the future value of $2,900 invested for 4 years at 7% interest?
FV = $2,900 × (1.07)^4 ≈ $3,803.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $3,300 per year for 3 years at 8% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 3 periods at 8% to find the factor, then multiply by $3,300.What is the present value of $7,500 to be received in 5 years at a 10% interest rate?
PV = $7,500 / (1.10)^5 ≈ $4,658.13.What is the future value of $1,600 invested for 2 years at 6% interest?
FV = $1,600 × (1.06)^2 ≈ $1,797.76.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,400 per year for 4 years at 7% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,400.What is the present value of $13,000 to be received in 3 years at a 9% interest rate?
PV = $13,000 / (1.09)^3 ≈ $10,036.13.What is the future value of $2,100 invested for 5 years at 5% interest?
FV = $2,100 × (1.05)^5 ≈ $2,681.06.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,900 per year for 5 years at 6% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 6% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,900.What is the present value of $11,000 to be received in 4 years at a 7% interest rate?
PV = $11,000 / (1.07)^4 ≈ $8,393.13.What is the future value of $3,800 invested for 3 years at 9% interest?
FV = $3,800 × (1.09)^3 ≈ $4,919.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,700 per year for 6 years at 8% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 8% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,700.What is the present value of $14,000 to be received in 2 years at a 5% interest rate?
PV = $14,000 / (1.05)^2 ≈ $12,700.68.What is the future value of $2,600 invested for 4 years at 6% interest?
FV = $2,600 × (1.06)^4 ≈ $3,282.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $3,100 per year for 3 years at 9% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 3 periods at 9% to find the factor, then multiply by $3,100.What is the present value of $9,500 to be received in 5 years at a 7% interest rate?
PV = $9,500 / (1.07)^5 ≈ $6,762.13.What is the future value of $1,900 invested for 2 years at 8% interest?
FV = $1,900 × (1.08)^2 ≈ $2,209.92.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,000 per year for 4 years at 10% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 10% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,000.What is the present value of $6,500 to be received in 3 years at a 6% interest rate?
PV = $6,500 / (1.06)^3 ≈ $5,464.13.What is the future value of $2,300 invested for 5 years at 7% interest?
FV = $2,300 × (1.07)^5 ≈ $3,230.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,600 per year for 5 years at 5% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 5% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,600.