Time Value of Money Equations quiz #3 Flashcards

What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,800 per year for 5 years at 8% interest? Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 8% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,800.

What is the present value of $12,000 to be received in 3 years at a 10% interest rate? PV = $12,000 / (1.10)^3 ≈ $9,015.20.

What is the future value of $3,500 invested for 2 years at 7% interest? FV = $3,500 × (1.07)^2 ≈ $4,006.15.

What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $4,000 per year for 4 years at 5% interest? Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 5% to find the factor, then multiply by $4,000.

What is the present value of $15,000 to be received in 2 years at a 9% interest rate? PV = $15,000 / (1.09)^2 ≈ $12,624.18.

What is the future value of $1,800 invested for 3 years at 6% interest? FV = $1,800 × (1.06)^3 ≈ $2,144.93.