Time Value of Money Equations quiz #8 Flashcards

What is the future value of $3,100 invested for 5 years at 8% interest? FV = $3,100 × (1.08)^5 ≈ $4,561.13.

What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,700 per year for 6 years at 7% interest? Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,700.

What is the present value of $11,700 to be received in 4 years at a 5% interest rate? PV = $11,700 / (1.05)^4 ≈ $9,627.13.

What is the future value of $2,800 invested for 3 years at 6% interest? FV = $2,800 × (1.06)^3 ≈ $3,337.13.

What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,200 per year for 5 years at 7% interest? Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,200.

What is the present value of $6,100 to be received in 2 years at a 9% interest rate? PV = $6,100 / (1.09)^2 ≈ $5,144.13.