Trend Percentages definitions Flashcards

Trend Percentages definitions
  • Trend Percentages
    Horizontal analysis tool expressing account changes over time as percentages of a base year, revealing growth or decline patterns.
  • Horizontal Analysis
    Analytical method comparing financial data across multiple periods to identify trends and changes in performance.
  • Base Year
    Reference period, usually the oldest year in a data set, assigned a value of 100% for trend analysis calculations.
  • Percentage
    Numerical value representing a proportion out of 100, used to express changes relative to a base amount.
  • Income from Operations
    Financial metric showing profit generated from core business activities, excluding non-operating items.
  • Growth
    Upward trend in financial figures over time, indicated by trend percentages above 100%.
  • Decline
    Downward movement in financial data, shown by trend percentages below 100% compared to the base year.
  • Denominator
    Base year amount used as the bottom value in the trend percentage calculation fraction.
  • Numerator
    Current year amount placed above the base year in the trend percentage calculation.
  • Financial Account
    Specific item or category in financial statements analyzed for changes over multiple periods.
  • Data Set
    Collection of financial figures spanning several periods, used for trend analysis.
  • Pattern
    Observable sequence or regularity in financial data, such as consistent growth or decline.
  • Calculation
    Process of determining trend percentages by dividing the current year by the base year and multiplying by 100.
  • Rounding
    Adjusting calculated percentages to the nearest whole number for clarity in trend analysis.
  • Analysis
    Systematic examination of financial data to interpret trends and inform decision-making.