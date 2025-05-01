Trend Percentages definitions Flashcards
Trend Percentages definitions
Trend Percentages
Horizontal analysis tool expressing account changes over time as percentages of a base year, revealing growth or decline patterns.Horizontal Analysis
Analytical method comparing financial data across multiple periods to identify trends and changes in performance.Base Year
Reference period, usually the oldest year in a data set, assigned a value of 100% for trend analysis calculations.Percentage
Numerical value representing a proportion out of 100, used to express changes relative to a base amount.Income from Operations
Financial metric showing profit generated from core business activities, excluding non-operating items.Growth
Upward trend in financial figures over time, indicated by trend percentages above 100%.Decline
Downward movement in financial data, shown by trend percentages below 100% compared to the base year.Denominator
Base year amount used as the bottom value in the trend percentage calculation fraction.Numerator
Current year amount placed above the base year in the trend percentage calculation.Financial Account
Specific item or category in financial statements analyzed for changes over multiple periods.Data Set
Collection of financial figures spanning several periods, used for trend analysis.Pattern
Observable sequence or regularity in financial data, such as consistent growth or decline.Calculation
Process of determining trend percentages by dividing the current year by the base year and multiplying by 100.Rounding
Adjusting calculated percentages to the nearest whole number for clarity in trend analysis.Analysis
Systematic examination of financial data to interpret trends and inform decision-making.