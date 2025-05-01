Skip to main content
Types of Liabilities definitions Flashcards

Types of Liabilities definitions
  • Current Liabilities
    Obligations that must be settled within one year, often covering routine business expenses and short-term debts.
  • Accounts Payable
    Amounts owed to suppliers for goods or services received but not yet paid, representing day-to-day operational debts.
  • Accrued Expenses
    Liabilities from expenses incurred but not yet paid, typically recorded through adjusting entries like salaries or interest.
  • Salaries Payable
    Amounts owed to employees for work performed but not yet paid by the end of an accounting period.
  • Interest Payable
    Unpaid interest costs that have accumulated on borrowed funds and are due in the near future.
  • Taxes Payable
    Obligations for taxes that have been incurred but not yet remitted to tax authorities.
  • Unearned Revenues
    Advance payments received from customers for goods or services not yet delivered, creating an obligation to perform.
  • Deferred Revenues
    Alternative term for unearned revenues, representing customer payments received before earning the related income.
  • Payroll Liabilities
    Employer obligations related to employee compensation, including taxes and benefits such as social security and health insurance.
  • Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt
    Portion of long-term loans that must be repaid within the current year, such as upcoming mortgage payments.
  • Long-Term Liabilities
    Obligations not due within one year, often involving significant financing arrangements like loans or bonds.
  • Notes Payable
    Formal written promises to repay borrowed money, usually from banks, often with interest and over periods longer than one year.
  • Bonds Payable
    Debt instruments issued to multiple lenders, allowing organizations to raise large sums by borrowing from many investors.
  • Customer Deposits
    Funds received from customers in advance, creating a liability until the related goods or services are provided.