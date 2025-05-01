Types of Liabilities quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are current liabilities in accounting? Current liabilities are financial obligations due within one year, such as accounts payable, accrued expenses, unearned revenues, payroll liabilities, and current maturities of long-term debt.

What is accounts payable and how does it arise? Accounts payable refers to amounts owed to suppliers for goods or services received but not yet paid for, typically arising from day-to-day business expenses.

How do accrued expenses differ from accounts payable? Accrued expenses are liabilities for expenses that have been incurred but not yet paid, often recorded through adjusting entries, such as salaries, interest, and taxes payable, while accounts payable are amounts owed for invoices received.

What are unearned revenues and why are they considered liabilities? Unearned revenues are advance payments received from customers for goods or services not yet delivered, creating a liability because the company owes the customer the product or service.

What types of obligations are included in payroll liabilities? Payroll liabilities include taxes and benefits related to employment, such as social security taxes, health insurance, and other employment-related expenses that the employer must pay.

What does 'current maturities of long-term debt' mean? Current maturities of long-term debt refer to the portion of long-term loans that must be paid within the current year, such as the upcoming principal payments on a mortgage.