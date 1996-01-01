Channels
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
Problem
Which of the substances Na3PO4, CBr4, rubber, Au, and quartz best fits each of the following descriptions? (a) Amorphous solid (b) Ionic solid (c) Molecular solid (d) Covalent network solid (e) Metallic solid
Relevant Solution
