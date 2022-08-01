2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Classifications
The Periodic Table contains 3 Major Classifications when describing its elements
The Periodic Table:3 Major Classifications
when observing the elements of the periodic table, realized that they could be separated into three classifications. Now here, the first classification has to do with all of the elements that are marked as red. And as you can see, a majority of the elements of the periodic table are red. Now, before we actually talk about these elements realize here that these last two rows they're actually found in between here. So from L. A. We actually go to C e all the way to L U. And then come back around to HF and then after a C, we go to th and then we go all the way down to L. R. And then back to our F. Typically, this role role was taken out of the periodic table just to make it look better and more organized. But realize that these two last rose here on the bottom there, actually, within the periodic table, they just pull it out for appearance sake. Now these elements in red are called our medals, so all these elements in red are medals. Next, we're going to see that we have the elements in blue, so h over here, which stands for hydrogen is all by itself. But then all the other blue ones are found on the far right here. So these elements that are on the right side of the periodic table, majority of majority wise they are are non metals. And then finally, we have those in green now to help us remember where those in green are. Imagine that there is an invisible staircase now, whatever periodic table that you might be using as a sheet try to color in this staircase that's in dark black lines. Here on our example of the periodic table, it'll help you remember where these elements in green are located. So there's this invisible staircase starting from B, and it goes all the way to 18. Okay, so these are on the staircase. These elements, these five elements, then below the staircase are these two elements G, e and S B. So in total, we have seven of these green elements. These green elements are called our metal Lloyds, so just remember, we have elements of the periodic table. They could be thrown into three classifications medals, non metals and metal. Lloyd's. Now that we know these three classifications, let's continue onward and let's talk a little bit more about each one
now the metals represent the largest classification for elements on the periodic table, we can see a lot more elements in red than in either blue or green. So they greatly outnumber the non metals and metal lloyds. Now with these metals come metallic properties and these metallic properties can be explained through physical properties for the first physical property of a metal we have here uh this piece of metal and we're trying to convey in this image is that metals possess a luster. We're talking about luster, we're talking about how shiny they are. Metals tend to be extremely shiny for the next one. We have two wires and between them we have electricity. What this is trying to tell us is that metals are conductors, good conductors. So we're talking about their conductivity when referred to conductivity. We're talking about how we're able to run a current of electricity through any typical metal later on, we'll learn about why that is when it comes to the surface of metals. But for now just realize that metals are good conductors of electricity for the next one, we're gonna say that metals are opaque, opaque, just means that you cannot see through them. They're not transparent. And then finally, another great physical property for metals is that they are malleable. Now, if we're talking about malleability, that means that we can hammer them into different shapes onto thin sheets without them breaking apart. Okay, so if you've seen like renaissance movies night movies, you might see the blacksmith and they're hammering away at a sheet of metal. That can only happen with metals, metals are highly malleable. You can flatten them into thin sheets without having to worry about them crumbling and falling apart. So again, when it comes to medals, they represent the largest classifications and these are the most important physical properties associated with them. Now that we've looked at medals, let's move on to the other classifications of the periodic table.
Metals make up the majority of the elements on the periodic table. Using their physical properties we can describe metals as being shiny, conductive, opaque and malleable.
So here in this example question it says which of the following elements has physical properties most similar to bury it. So we have carbon which is represented by the symbol C. Calcium which is C. A. Arsenic which is a. S. Xenon which is X. E. And chlorine, which is Cl Now in order to understand which one has physical properties similar to barium, we have to know what the classification of barium is is barium a metal, a nonmetal or a metal Lloyd. So if we go up here, we've highlighted the element barium in black and then the other five choices in blue. We can see here that barium is shaded red. So barium represents a metal. Therefore we're looking for another element that is a metal because then they would share similar physical properties such as opaqueness, opaqueness, malleability, conductivity, et cetera. Now calcium looks like the only other one that's red. Right? So calcium is our metal arsenic is a metal Lloyd because it's green. Carbon, chlorine and xenon are non metals because they're shaded blue. So coming back down to our question, we see that calcium is our answer. So B would be would be the correct choice. So just remember when they're giving you an element and asking you to determine which one has similar physical properties. Look for the classification of the element, is it a metal and non metal or metal Lloyd? Use that to guide you to the right answer
so non metals represent the second largest classifications for elements, so they're the ones shaded in blue like we set up above. Now, a key way to remember the physical properties off non metals is in comparing them to metals. Just remember here that non metals tend tohave the opposite trend of medals. When it comes to their physical properties, metals have a luster. Their shiny non metals are dull. Medals are good conductors, but non metals are poor conductors. Medals are opaque because they're not see through, but nonmetal some of them are transparent and see through okay. And then finally, we said that metals have a malleability where we can hammer them without them falling apart. The opposite of being malleable is being brittle. If you were trying a hammer, some non metals, they would literally crumble in your hands. So just remember if you could remember the physical properties of metals. Non metals are basically the opposite trend.
Non-metals make up the 2nd largest classification and posses physical properties that are opposite of metals.
now we've finally reached our third classification, the metal Lloyd's. Now the metal Lloyd's, we're going to say they have characteristics of both metals and non metals. And because of this, we call them semi metals or semiconductors. Now we're going to say here that the metal Lloyd's lie on an imaginary staircase starting from boron, which is B to ask the team which is 80. So if you come back up here to our periodic table, remember those in green represent our meta Lloyd's. So from boron, all the way down to ask the team, they lie on the staircase above the staircase and then below the staircase we have G. E. Which is germanium and S. P. Which is antimony. So here we have seven meta lloyds, we're going to stay here that they act as a border with the medals lying to the left and most of the non metals lying to the right. Remember on the periodic table, hydrogen is was here in the top left corner. But then all the rest of the non metals were here on the right side. Okay, so most of the non metals are found on the right side and except for hydrogen, which is on the far left over there. Now here it says which of the following is a medal Lloyd for this example question. So out of the choices that we saw up above go back up, we have what we have boron, silicon arsenic. Delirium, a statin germanium and antimony. So these are the names for these different types of metal Lloyd's again, we'll get two names and symbols later on but realize these are our seven metal Lloyd's now based on our options. Only a we can see all the choices. So we have a as the only option because here we have S. B, R, P, B, and C. The other four are not meta lloyds. Now, as I stands for Silicon, you might have heard of that term when it comes to Silicon Valley. So we know that Silicon Valley exists in California. It's a hub for major tech companies in the country. So it's a place of innovation and technology. But Silicon Valley isn't named after those tech companies in actuality, it's named after the original settlers there who are developing silicon chips. So that's where the name Silicon Valley comes from. Now, these silicon chips are incredibly important because they're found in so many of our technology. They're found within our computers, our laptops, even our phones. And the reason for this is because silicon is a meta Lloyd, It works as a semi metal or semiconductor. So it's the ideal type of element that can function properly within all of these pieces of technology. So again, you might have heard of Silicon Valley, you heard you definitely heard of different tech companies, you know what microchips are. So this is real day applications that are based in chemistry and that's gonna happen from time to time, You might think something is boring, but then realize that oh it has a real world use that you benefit from every day. So just remember when it comes to the classifications of the periodic table. We have our medals are non metals and of course, our better lloyds.
Metalloids posses characteristics of both metals and non-metals.
