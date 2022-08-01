Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
Crystalline solids represent structures with well-organized patterns and shapes. Amorphous solids represent structures that lack an organized pattern or shape.
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids Concept 1
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids Example 1
What is the major electrostatic force found within an ammonia molecule, NH3?
As it cools off, olive oil slowly hardens and forms a solid over a range of temperatures. Which best describes it as a solid?
Compound A is hard, doesn’t conduct electricity, and melts at 1400ºC. Compound A represents which of the following:
Classify each solid as amorphous, molecular, network covalent, alloy or ionic.
a) Steel ______________________
b) CO2 ______________________
c) Graphite ______________________
d) CaCO3 ______________________
e) Bronze, an alloy of Cu and Sn ______________________
