13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
Crystalline Solids are composed of unit cells, crystal lattice and lattice point.
Crystalline Solids
1
concept
Crystalline Solids Concept 1
1m
Was this helpful?
Now when we use the term crystalline solids, just realize that crystalline solids are closely packed structures arranged in a highly ordered and symmetrical pattern. And with them there are three key terms you need to keep in mind first, a unit cell, we're gonna say a unit cell is the smallest and most fundamental repeating structure of a crystal lattice. And a crystal lattice itself represents identical unit cells arranged in a three dimensional space. And with that we have lattice points which are just areas within a crystal lattice which is occupied by an atom with identical surroundings. So here, if we take a look at a crystalline solid, we're going to say that the entire structure here, which looks like eight Cubes stacked with each other. This whole entire structure represents our crystal lattice. Our unit cell is one of those individual cubes. So here this would be our unit cell and the edges and points of each of those cells. That is our lattice point. So just realize when you're looking at a crystal crystal and solid, the crystalline solid can be seen as the macro view of it. And then we're going towards the lattice point which is the micro, the smallest portion of a unit cell. So just keep these terms in mind when looking at any type of crystalline solid
2
example
Crystalline Solids Example 1
34s
Was this helpful?
What is the most basic repeating structure of a crystal lattice? Remember crystal lattice? We can be seen as a crystalline solid? Which is the macro view of it? If we're talking about the repeating structures that comprise a crystalline solid, that's just our unit cell. So here option would be um answer be remember the crystalline solid is the macro view? The lightest point is just looking at one of the edges or quarters of our unit cell and then realize here that our last point is involved with the atom itself. Right? And again, our best option will be option B.
3
concept
Crystalline Solids Concept 2
1m
Was this helpful?
hey everyone. So when it comes to the cubic unit cell realize that there are three types of unit cell arrangements and they each possess different coordination numbers and packing efficiencies. Now, when we say coordination number, this is just the number of of neighboring atoms surrounding one atom in a crystal lattice here. If we take a view of a crystal lattice, let's have this as our atom of reference that atom we're gonna say because of this image, the coordination is equal to six. We're gonna say every atom In the Crystal Lattice is surrounded by six atoms themselves. And when we say packing efficiency, we're gonna say packing efficiency is the percentage of occupied atoms by occupied space by Adams in a unit cell. Now we're going to say the trend is, the greater the complexity then the larger the coordination number will get. And as a result of this, we're gonna have a larger packing efficiency here, we have an image of three typical types of cubic unit cells. And as we go from left to right, we can see that the cubes themselves get filled in more and more. They're becoming more and more complex with these blue regions representing additional atoms that can be comprised within a particular unit cell. So just remember as we're heading from left to right, we have an increase in complexity which will result in larger coordination numbers greater than six. And that would also result in a larger packing efficiency
As complexity increases, coordination number and packing efficiency increase as well.
Additional resources for Crystalline Solids
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (53)
- Two solids are shown below. One is a semiconductor and one is an insulator. Which one is which? Explain your r...
- Diffraction of X rays with l = 131.5 pm occurred at an angle of 25.5 degrees by a crystal of aluminum. Assumi...
- For each of the two-dimensional structures shown here (a) draw the unit cell (i) (ii)
- Which arrangement of cations (yellow) and anions (blue) in a lattice is the more stable? Explain your reasonin...
- Which of these molecular fragments would you expect to be more likely to give rise to electrical conductivity?...
- The following diagrams represent the electron population of molecular orbitals for different substances. What ...
- The electronic structure of a doped semiconductor is shown here. (c) Which region of the diagram represents th...
- The molecular orbital diagram of a doped semiconductor is shown below. If the semiconductor is silicon, does ...
- Shown here are cartoons of two different polymers. Which one would have the higher melting point?
- The accompanying image shows photoluminescence from four different samples of CdTe nanocrystals, each embedded...
- If the band-gap energy of a gallium phosphide (GaP) semiconductor is 222 kJ/mol, calculate the wavelength of ...
- A superconductor is a material that loses all electrical resistance below a characteristic temperature called ...
- (b) Now draw a picture that represents an amorphous solid at the atomic level.
- (a) Draw a picture that represents a crystalline solid at the atomic level.
- Two patterns of packing for two different circles of the same size are shown here. For each structure (b) dete...
- The following diagrams show the electron populations of the bands of MO energy levels for four different mate...
- The following diagrams show the electron populations of the bands of MO energy levels for four different mater...
- Two patterns of packing two different circles of the same size are shown here. For each structure (c) determin...
- The following diagram represents the electron population of the bands of MO energy levels for elemental silico...
- Diagrams (1) and (2) are energy-level diagrams for two different LEDs. One LED emits red light, and the other...
- List the four main classes of crystalline solids, and give a specific example of each.
- An X-ray beam with l = 154 pm incident on the surface of a crystal produced a maximum reflection at an angle o...
- An increase in temperature causes most metals to undergo thermal expansion, which means the volume of the met...
- Which solid would you expect to have little or no band gap? a. Zn(s) b. Si(s) c. As(s)
- Which solid would you expect to have the largest band gap? a. As(s) b. Sb(s) c. Bi(s)
- How many molecular orbitals are present in the conduction band of a lithium crystal with a mass of 11.2 g?
- A substance has a band gap of 6.9 eV at 273 K. Is this substance best classified as an insulator, a semiconduc...
- Indicate if each solid forms an n-type or a p-type semiconductor. b. germanium doped with antimony
- Does a photon of red light with a frequency of 4.29 * 1014 Hz have sufficient energy to promote an electron fr...
- For each of the following pairs of semiconductors, which one will have the larger band gap: (a) CdS or CdTe?
- If you want to dope GaAs to make an n-type semiconductor with an element to replace Ga, which element(s) woul...
- Cadmium telluride is an important material for solar cells. (d) With respect to silicon, does CdTe absorb a ...
- Cadmium telluride is an important material for solar cells. (b) What wavelength of light would a photon of th...
- Tell what is meant by each of the following terms. (c) Band gap
- Draw the bands of MO energy levels and the electron population for: (a) A semiconductor (b) An electrical in...
- Classify the following semiconductors as n-type or p-type. (a) Si doped with In (b) Ge doped with Sb (c) Gr...
- X-ray diffractometers often use metals that have had their core electrons excited as a source of X-rays. Consi...
- Arrange the following materials in order of increasing electrical conductivity. (a) Cu (b) Al2O3 (c) Fe (...
- An LED produces light only when the n- and p-type semiconductors are connected to the proper terminals of a ...
- What are the main differences between an LED and a photovoltaic cell?
- CdS has a band gap of 2.4 eV. If large crystals of CdS are illuminated with ultraviolet light, they emit ligh...
- CdS has a band gap of 2.4 eV. If large crystals of CdS are illuminated with ultraviolet light, they emit light...
- CdS has a band gap of 2.4 eV. If large crystals of CdS are illuminated with ultraviolet light, they emit ligh...
- Considering only electronegativity, rank the LED semiconductors made of solid solutions in order of increasin...
- Gallium arsenide, a material used to manufacture laser printers and compact disc players, has a band gap of 1...
- We will see in Chapter 12 that semiconductors are materials that conduct electricity better than nonmetals but...
- We will see in Chapter 12 that semiconductors are materials that conduct electricity better than nonmetals but...
- Looking at Figure 12.27 identify the coordination numbers of the Cu, Y, and Ba atoms.
- Energy bands are considered continuous due to the large number of closely spaced energy levels. The range of e...
- In their study of X-ray diffraction, William and Lawrence Bragg determined that the relationship among the wa...
- Germanium has the same structure as silicon, but the unit cell size is different because Ge and Si atoms are ...
- Europium(II) oxide is a semiconductor with a band gap of 108 kJ/mol. Below 69 K, it is also ferromagnetic, me...
- The mineral wustite is a nonstoichiometric iron oxide with the empirical formula FexO, where x is a number sl...