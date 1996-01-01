The highest occupied molecular orbital of a molecule is
abbreviated as the HOMO. The lowest unoccupied molecular
orbital in a molecule is called the LUMO. Experimentally,
one can measure the difference in energy between
the HOMO and LUMO by taking the electronic absorption
(UV-visible) spectrum of the molecule. Peaks in the
electronic absorption spectrum can be labeled as p2p9p2p*,
s2s9s2s*, and so on, corresponding to electrons being promoted
from one orbital to another. The HOMO-LUMO transition
corresponds to molecules going from their ground
state to their first excited state. (c) The electronic absorption
spectrum of the N2 molecule has the lowest energy
peak at 170 nm. To what orbital transition does this correspond?
