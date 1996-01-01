Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryMolecular Orbital Theory
5:05 minutes
Problem 104
Textbook Question

The highest occupied molecular orbital of a molecule is abbreviated as the HOMO. The lowest unoccupied molecular orbital in a molecule is called the LUMO. Experimentally, one can measure the difference in energy between the HOMO and LUMO by taking the electronic absorption (UV-visible) spectrum of the molecule. Peaks in the electronic absorption spectrum can be labeled as p2p9p2p*, s2s9s2s*, and so on, corresponding to electrons being promoted from one orbital to another. The HOMO-LUMO transition corresponds to molecules going from their ground state to their first excited state. (c) The electronic absorption spectrum of the N2 molecule has the lowest energy peak at 170 nm. To what orbital transition does this correspond?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
1:16m

Watch next

Master Molecular Orbital Theory Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.