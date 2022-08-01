Skip to main content
General Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

Table of contents
9. Quantum Mechanics

Electromagnetic Spectrum

The Electromagnetic Spectrum is the different forms of radioactive energy that exists in our universe.

Examining the Electromagnetic Spectrum
Electromagnetic Spectrum

now we have the electromagnetic spectrum. We're gonna see the electromagnetic spectrum is a continuum of electromagnetic radiation containing all wavelengths and all frequencies. Now, we're going to say here, if we take a look at the electromagnetic spectrum, we're gonna set it up where we have our long radio waves here on the far left and we're gonna proceed towards the right until we get to gamma rays realize here that we have on the top R frequency which is in hertz and just observe what's happening to the frequency goes from 10 to the zero. All the way to 10 to the 24 on the bottom. We also have our wavelength which is in meters, observe what's happening with it. We have 10 to the negative 10 to the eight. And as we go towards the right what's happening, it goes 10 to the negative 16. Now the electromagnetic spectrum, these are all the ones that you need to remember. So we have our long radio waves. Then we have our regular radio waves which have A. M. And F. M. So if you look in your car, if you're playing A. M. Stations, you'll realize that the frequency is a lot smaller. If you flip over to the FM radio stations, they're a lot higher. In terms of their frequency values. Then we have microwave infrared. This portion here where we see colors is the visible light spectrum, the part that we can see without any instrumentation, then we have ultraviolet x ray and gamma rays. Of course there's cosmic rays. But don't worry about that. Now, observing what we saw with frequency and wavelength going from left to right. We would see as we move from radio waves to gamma rays, the wavelength we see it decreases because we went from 10 to the 8 to 10 to negative 16. And then we see the frequency increased Where we going from 10 to the 0 to 10 to the 24. So gamma rays would have the highest frequency but lowest wavelength and long radio waves would have the longest wavelength. But the longest wavelength here. Sorry, longest wavelength here but the smallest frequency. Now I know that's a lot of terms to memorize. So let's use our memory tool here. Just remember the order is large. Root Martians invented very unusual X ray guns. So large is for long radio waves, rude is for radio waves. Martians is for microwave invented is for infrared visible. Light spectrum is very unusual is for UV or ultraviolet X ray is for X ray and then guns here stands for gamma rays. So just remember these vows. These terms represent our entire electromagnetic spectrum in which you're responsible in knowing right and use this memory tool to help you remember the order that they're found in. Now that we've seen this electromagnetic spectrum. Move on to our next video. And let's take a look at an example. Question
Electromagnetic Spectrum Example 1

So here we're gonna use our memory tool to help us with this example. Question. It says which kind of electromagnetic radiation contains the greatest amount of energy per Adam here. Remember, as we move from left to right, we're going to say that our frequency increases so mu is increasing and this is important to know because remember, energy and frequency are directly related, so the greatest amount of energy would correlate to the highest frequency. So who's most to the right here if we look, microwave is for Martians. So that's out X rays over here. And the only thing higher than that is gamma rays. And we don't have gamma rays listed as an option. So here are answer would have to be choice. Be Remember. Large, rude Martians invented very unusual X ray guns stands for long radio waves, Radio waves. Here we have microwaves. Here we have infrared, the visible light spectrum. We have UV light X ray and then gamma ray
Electromagnetic Spectrum

So the visible light spectrum represents a small portion of the continuum the electromagnetic spectrum itself um that can be seen without the aid of instruments by us. And here we're going to say that in order to remember the colors involved with the visible light spectrum. Just remember Roy G biv here are is red. Then we have orange yellow, we have here green, blue, indigo and violet. Now realize that sometimes in more modern visible light spectrums they'll combine indigo and violet together and just say it's violet. And when we're talking about the visible light spectrum realize that it ranges from 700 nanometers for red light all the way to around 380 nanometers for violet light. And remember in terms of the electromagnetic spectrum we're gonna say that red is near infrared and then the violet end is next to ultra violet. No that's blue, but you get what I mean. So that's a good way of remembering what other electromagnetic radiations are near the visible light spectrum. Red is next to the infrared and then violet is next to ultraviolet. So just remember the visible light spectrum is important to us because that's what we can see with our bare eyes without the use of any types of instruments
Problem

Which of the following sources of electromagnetic radiation will have the highest frequency?

Problem

A carbon–oxygen double bond within a sugar molecule absorbs electromagnetic radiation at a frequency of 6.0 x 1012 s-1. What portion of the electromagnetic spectrum does this represent?

Problem

X-Ray detectors are devices that use scintillators to convert X-rays into light in order to detect X-Rays indirectly. Which of the following would be picked up by an X-Ray detector:radiation with a wavelength of 0.85 nm or a frequency of 6.52 x 1011 s-1?

