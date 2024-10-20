Problem 4

You are working with an artist who has been commissioned to make a sculpture for a big city in the eastern United States. The artist is wondering what material to use to make her sculpture because she has heard that acid rain in the eastern United States might destroy it over time. You take samples of granite, marble, bronze, and other materials, and place them outdoors for a long time in the big city. You periodically examine the appearance and measure the mass of the samples. (a) What observations would lead you to conclude that one or more of the materials are well- suited for the sculpture?