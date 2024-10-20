Brown - Chemistry:The Central Science 14th Edition

Back
Brown14th EditionChemistry:The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
General Chemistry - Brown 14th Chemistry:The Central Science - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement151 solutions
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions207 solutions
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry192 solutions
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution157 solutions
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry123 solutions
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms135 solutions
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements110 solutions
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding122 solutions
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories153 solutions
Ch.10 - Gases139 solutions
Ch.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular Forces77 solutions
Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials94 solutions
Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions99 solutions
Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics124 solutions
Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium73 solutions
Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria112 solutions
Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria109 solutions
Ch.18 - Chemistry of the Environment58 solutions
Ch.19 - Chemical Thermodynamics115 solutions
Ch.20 - Electrochemistry102 solutions
Ch.21 - Nuclear Chemistry67 solutions
Ch.22 - Chemistry of the Nonmetals6 solutions
Ch.23 - Transition Metals and Coordination Chemistry19 solutions
Ch.24 - The Chemistry of Life: Organic and Biological Chemistry16 solutions