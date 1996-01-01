Hey everyone. Our question here is asking us is the empirical formula for the given inter metallic compound P. T. Three F. E. Which is so pharaoh platinum, How many of each type of atom is present in the unit cell first. Let's go ahead and assess our atoms and our unit cell. Starting with our platinum, we can see that we have six faces and platinum is at the face center of our unit cell. So using our dimensional analysis, we're going to multiply this by one half atom per one face. And when we calculate this out, we end up with a total of three platinum atoms. Next looking at our iron, we can see that iron is at our corners. So again, we're going to take those eight corners in our unit cell. And we're going to multiply this by 1/8 adam per one corner. And when we calculate this out, we end up with a total of one iron atom. So this gives us an empirical formula of P. T. Three F. E. Which is again r is a pharaoh platinum. And this is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

