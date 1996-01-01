The energy-level diagram in Figure 9.36 shows that the
sideways overlap of a pair of p orbitals produces two molecular
orbitals, one bonding and one antibonding. In ethylene there
is a pair of electrons in the bonding π orbital between the two
carbons. Absorption of a photon of the appropriate wavelength
can result in promotion of one of the bonding electrons
from the p2p to the p*2p molecular orbital. (b) Assuming this
electronic transition corresponds to the HOMO-LUMO transition,
what is the LUMO in ethylene?
