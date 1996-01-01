Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryMolecular Orbital Theory
Problem 112a
The energy-level diagram in Figure 9.36 shows that the sideways overlap of a pair of p orbitals produces two molecular orbitals, one bonding and one antibonding. In ethylene there is a pair of electrons in the bonding π orbital between the two carbons. Absorption of a photon of the appropriate wavelength can result in promotion of one of the bonding electrons from the p2p to the p*2p molecular orbital. (b) Assuming this electronic transition corresponds to the HOMO-LUMO transition, what is the LUMO in ethylene?

