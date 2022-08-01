from electron orbital diagrams we transition to molecular orbital diagrams. They show chemical bonding as the combining of valence electrons from atomic orbital's of elements into what we call molecular orbital's. Now, molecular orbital are just a set of orbital's created from the combining of electrons between two elements. Now, if we take a look at this example it says fill in the molecular orbital diagram for when two oxygen atoms combined their valence electrons. So if we take a look here, we saw that we had our vertical electron orbital diagrams which were our atomic orbital's. So this portion here and this portion here. Yeah, those electrons are pulled together into what we call our molecular orbital's here. Mhm. Now they follow the same three principles. They follow off about principle as we start filling lower energy orbital's first and moving up. We also follow huns rule where the german orbital's orbits with the same manager our first half build before being totally filled. We also follow the poly exclusion principle where two electrons in an orbital must have opposite spins. All right, so we're just gonna pull them together and to do that. We're going to follow these rules. So if we take a look here at these rules, it says if it is not given determine the number of valence electrons for both elements two. We're going to construct the molecular orbital diagram based on the location of the valence electrons, Period one elements would start out with one s. Period two elements would start out with two S and period three elements would start out with three s. Remember your period is the row in which the element is found on the periodic table and then finally we follow three principles and fill in the molecular orbital is based on increasing energy. So as we move on, the energy increases here. I've already given us the number of valence electrons for the oxygen atoms. So, remember we'd say that oxygen is one S 22, us 22 P four. But we're only looking at the valence electrons are only looking at these electrons here. It has six valence electrons because it's in group six a All right, so we're gonna start filling in. We go one up 1 down, one up 1 down. We've already filled in. Or we can because in total we have four atomic orbital electrons and we just filled those four orbital um four electron orbital electrons into these two molecular orbital's. Now next we're going to have four here and we're gonna have four here. For a total of eight electrons found within atomic orbital's. So now we're gonna do is fill them into these molecular orbital's. So up up following Hunt's rule down down. So we've used four electrons so far meaning we have four left. So up up. So that's six. So we have two more electrons up pop. So this would represent the molecular orbital diagram when we're talking about our two oxygen atoms. This is how they would fill in their valence electrons into these given molecular orbital's. So as you go further and further into molecular orbital theory, we'll see more and more of these molecular orbital is being used.

