Hello everyone today. We have the following problem, calculate the total modularity of ions in a 0.950 molar solution of sodium, try sodium phosphate, assume complete dissociation, complete association of this reaction. Would have our tri sodium phosphate here in the nucleus form, dissociating completely involving one arrow into three sodium plus ions And just one phosphate. 3 -1. So why three sodium and why one phosphorus. So in the original reactant, sodium had a subscript of three. And so when it dissociates from our phosphate, it's going to dissociate into those three ions and the same for phosphate. So we can therefore say that this associates into four ions. So to find our more clarity of ions, we simply take the number of ions which is four. We multiply them by our polarity which is 40.950 polarity. And we get 3.80 polarity. And this is our final answer. Overall, I hope this helped. And until next time.

