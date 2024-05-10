Skip to main content
General Chemistry
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Channels Home
?
Get exam ready
Upload syllabus
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Explore
Bookmarks
Select textbook and university
Improve your experience by picking them
Table of contents
Skip to main content
1. Intro to General Chemistry
3h 48m
Worksheet
Classification of Matter
16m
Physical & Chemical Changes
19m
Chemical Properties
7m
Physical Properties
5m
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
13m
Temperature
12m
Scientific Notation
13m
SI Units
7m
Metric Prefixes
24m
Significant Figures
9m
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
7m
Significant Figures: In Calculations
14m
Conversion Factors
16m
Dimensional Analysis
19m
Density
12m
Density of Geometric Objects
19m
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
7m
2. Atoms & Elements
4h 17m
Worksheet
The Atom
9m
Subatomic Particles
15m
Isotopes
17m
Ions
27m
Atomic Mass
28m
Periodic Table: Classifications
11m
Periodic Table: Group Names
8m
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
7m
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
6m
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms
6m
Periodic Table: Phases
8m
Periodic Table: Charges
20m
Calculating Molar Mass
10m
Mole Concept
32m
Law of Conservation of Mass
5m
Law of Definite Proportions
10m
Atomic Theory
9m
Law of Multiple Proportions
3m
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
7m
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
10m
3. Chemical Reactions
4h 9m
Worksheet
Empirical Formula
18m
Molecular Formula
20m
Combustion Analysis
39m
Combustion Apparatus
15m
Polyatomic Ions
24m
Naming Ionic Compounds
11m
Writing Ionic Compounds
7m
Naming Ionic Hydrates
6m
Naming Acids
18m
Naming Molecular Compounds
6m
Balancing Chemical Equations
13m
Stoichiometry
16m
Limiting Reagent
17m
Percent Yield
17m
Mass Percent
4m
Functional Groups in Chemistry
11m
4. BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures
1h 38m
Worksheet
Laboratory Materials
29m
Experimental Error
12m
Distillation & Floatation
12m
Chromatography
6m
Filtration and Evaporation
4m
Extraction
17m
Test for Ions and Gases
14m
5. BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions
48m
Worksheet
Multiplication and Division Operations
7m
Addition and Subtraction Operations
6m
Power and Root Functions -
6m
Power and Root Functions
20m
The Quadratic Formula
7m
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
3h 51m
Worksheet
Solutions
6m
Molarity
18m
Osmolarity
15m
Dilutions
12m
Solubility Rules
16m
Electrolytes
18m
Molecular Equations
18m
Gas Evolution Equations
13m
Solution Stoichiometry
14m
Complete Ionic Equations
18m
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
15m
Redox Reactions
17m
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
17m
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
17m
Activity Series
10m
7. Gases
3h 55m
Worksheet
Pressure Units
6m
The Ideal Gas Law
18m
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
13m
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
6m
Chemistry Gas Laws
16m
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
12m
Mole Fraction
6m
Partial Pressure
19m
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
16m
The Ideal Gas Law: Density
14m
Gas Stoichiometry
18m
Standard Temperature and Pressure
14m
Effusion
13m
Root Mean Square Speed
9m
Kinetic Energy of Gases
10m
Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution
8m
Velocity Distributions
4m
Kinetic Molecular Theory
14m
Van der Waals Equation
9m
8. Thermochemistry
2h 36m
Worksheet
Nature of Energy
5m
Kinetic & Potential Energy
9m
First Law of Thermodynamics
7m
Internal Energy
8m
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
7m
Heat Capacity
19m
Constant-Pressure Calorimetry
22m
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
10m
Thermal Equilibrium
8m
Thermochemical Equations
12m
Formation Equations
9m
Enthalpy of Formation
12m
Hess's Law
23m
9. Quantum Mechanics
2h 59m
Worksheet
Wavelength and Frequency
6m
Speed of Light
8m
The Energy of Light
13m
Electromagnetic Spectrum
10m
Photoelectric Effect
17m
De Broglie Wavelength
9m
Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
17m
Bohr Model
14m
Emission Spectrum
5m
Bohr Equation
13m
Introduction to Quantum Mechanics
5m
Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number
5m
Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number
10m
Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number
11m
Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number
9m
Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons
11m
Quantum Numbers: Nodes
6m
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
3h 9m
Worksheet
The Electron Configuration
22m
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
4m
The Electron Configurations: Exceptions
13m
The Electron Configuration: Ions
12m
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
9m
The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers
16m
Valence Electrons of Elements
12m
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
3m
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius
8m
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius
13m
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
12m
Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies
11m
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
10m
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity
5m
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge
21m
Periodic Trend: Cumulative
12m
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
3h 27m
Worksheet
Lewis Dot Symbols
10m
Chemical Bonds
13m
Dipole Moment
11m
Octet Rule
10m
Formal Charge
9m
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds
20m
Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds
14m
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions
15m
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions
14m
Lewis Dot Structures: Acids
15m
Resonance Structures
19m
Average Bond Order
4m
Bond Energy
15m
Coulomb's Law
6m
Lattice Energy
12m
Born Haber Cycle
14m
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
1h 57m
Worksheet
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory
5m
Equatorial and Axial Positions
10m
Electron Geometry
11m
Molecular Geometry
18m
Bond Angles
14m
Hybridization
12m
Molecular Orbital Theory
12m
MO Theory: Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules
10m
MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules
7m
MO Theory: Bond Order
14m
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
2h 22m
Worksheet
Molecular Polarity
10m
Intermolecular Forces
20m
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
9m
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
18m
Phase Diagrams
13m
Heating and Cooling Curves
27m
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
11m
Crystalline Solids
4m
Simple Cubic Unit Cell
7m
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
12m
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
6m
14. Solutions
2h 57m
Worksheet
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
17m
Molality
15m
Parts per Million (ppm)
13m
Mole Fraction
8m
Solutions: Mass Percent
12m
Types of Aqueous Solutions
8m
Intro to Henry's Law
4m
Henry's Law Calculations
12m
The Colligative Properties
14m
Boiling Point Elevation
16m
Freezing Point Depression
10m
Osmosis
17m
Osmotic Pressure
7m
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
16m
15. Chemical Kinetics
2h 46m
Worksheet
Intro to Chemical Kinetics
4m
Energy Diagrams
9m
Catalyst
9m
Factors Influencing Rates
10m
Average Rate of Reaction
7m
Stoichiometric Rate Calculations
2m
Instantaneous Rate
5m
Collision Theory
7m
Arrhenius Equation
25m
Rate Law
22m
Reaction Mechanism
17m
Integrated Rate Law
23m
Half-Life
21m
16. Chemical Equilibrium
2h 29m
Worksheet
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
7m
Equilibrium Constant K
13m
Equilibrium Constant Calculations
9m
Kp and Kc
22m
Using Hess's Law To Determine K
9m
Calculating K For Overall Reaction
15m
Le Chatelier's Principle
20m
ICE Charts
34m
Reaction Quotient
15m
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
5h 1m
Worksheet
Acids Introduction
9m
Bases Introduction
7m
Binary Acids
15m
Oxyacids
10m
Bases
14m
Amphoteric Species
5m
Arrhenius Acids and Bases
5m
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
21m
Lewis Acids and Bases
12m
The pH Scale
16m
Auto-Ionization
9m
Ka and Kb
16m
pH of Strong Acids and Bases
9m
Ionic Salts
17m
pH of Weak Acids
31m
pH of Weak Bases
32m
Diprotic Acids and Bases
8m
Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
30m
Triprotic Acids and Bases
9m
Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
17m
18. Aqueous Equilibrium
4h 47m
Worksheet
Intro to Buffers
20m
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
19m
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
13m
Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves
9m
Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves
15m
Acid-Base Indicators
8m
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
38m
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid
41m
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
11m
Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers
32m
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
17m
Ksp: Common Ion Effect
18m
Precipitation: Ksp vs Q
12m
Selective Precipitation
9m
Complex Ions: Formation Constant
18m
19. Chemical Thermodynamics
1h 50m
Worksheet
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
7m
Entropy
23m
Entropy Calculations
13m
Entropy Calculations: Phase Changes
6m
Third Law of Thermodynamics
7m
Gibbs Free Energy
13m
Gibbs Free Energy Calculations
22m
Gibbs Free Energy And Equilibrium
14m
20. Electrochemistry
2h 42m
Worksheet
Standard Reduction Potentials
9m
Intro to Electrochemical Cells
6m
Galvanic Cell
25m
Electrolytic Cell
10m
Cell Potential: Standard
13m
Cell Potential: The Nernst Equation
20m
Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy
16m
Cell Potential and Equilibrium
8m
Cell Potential: ∆G and K
16m
Cell Notation
20m
Electroplating
16m
21. Nuclear Chemistry
2h 34m
Worksheet
Intro to Radioactivity
10m
Alpha Decay
9m
Beta Decay
7m
Gamma Emission
7m
Electron Capture & Positron Emission
8m
Neutron to Proton Ratio
7m
Band of Stability: Alpha Decay & Nuclear Fission
10m
Band of Stability: Beta Decay
3m
Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission
4m
Band of Stability: Overview
14m
Measuring Radioactivity
7m
Rate of Radioactive Decay
12m
Radioactive Half-Life
16m
Mass Defect
18m
Nuclear Binding Energy
14m
22. Organic Chemistry
5h 7m
Worksheet
Introduction to Organic Chemistry
8m
Structural Formula
8m
Condensed Formula
10m
Skeletal Formula
6m
Spatial Orientation of Bonds
3m
Intro to Hydrocarbons
16m
Isomers
11m
Chirality
15m
Functional Groups in Chemistry
11m
Naming Alkanes
4m
The Alkyl Groups
9m
Naming Alkanes with Substituents
13m
Naming Cyclic Alkanes
6m
Naming Other Substituents
8m
Naming Alcohols
11m
Naming Alkenes
11m
Naming Alkynes
9m
Naming Ketones
5m
Naming Aldehydes
5m
Naming Carboxylic Acids
4m
Naming Esters
8m
Naming Ethers
5m
Naming Amines
5m
Naming Benzene
7m
Alkane Reactions
7m
Intro to Addition Reactions
4m
Halogenation Reactions
4m
Hydrogenation Reactions
3m
Hydrohalogenation Reactions
7m
Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions
4m
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions
9m
Intro to Redox Reactions
8m
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
7m
Aldehydes and Ketones Reactions
6m
Ester Reactions: Esterification
4m
Ester Reactions: Saponification
3m
Carboxylic Acid Reactions
4m
Amine Reactions
3m
Amide Formation
4m
Benzene Reactions
10m
23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
2h 39m
Worksheet
Main Group Elements: Bonding Types
4m
Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points
7m
Main Group Elements: Density
11m
Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends
7m
The Electron Configuration Review
16m
Periodic Table Charges Review
20m
Hydrogen Isotopes
4m
Hydrogen Compounds
11m
Production of Hydrogen
8m
Group 1A and 2A Reactions
7m
Boron Family Reactions
7m
Boron Family: Borane
7m
Borane Reactions
7m
Nitrogen Family Reactions
12m
Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides
12m
Oxide Reactions
4m
Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions
6m
Noble Gas Compounds
3m
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
3h 16m
Worksheet
Atomic Radius & Density of Transition Metals
11m
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals
7m
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions
11m
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
10m
Ligands
10m
Complex Ions
5m
Coordination Complexes
7m
Classification of Ligands
11m
Coordination Numbers & Geometry
9m
Naming Coordination Compounds
22m
Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds
8m
Isomerism in Coordination Complexes
14m
Orientations of D Orbitals
4m
Intro to Crystal Field Theory
10m
Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes
5m
Crystal Field Theory: Tetrahedral Complexes
4m
Crystal Field Theory: Square Planar Complexes
4m
Crystal Field Theory Summary
8m
Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions
9m
Strong-Field vs Weak-Field Ligands
6m
Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes
11m
7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
General Chemistry
7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
Previous problem
Related Videos
Related Practice
Guided course
04:09
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
Jules Bruno
1723
views
16
rank
Guided course
01:09
The Ideal Gas Law Applications Example 1
Jules Bruno
1500
views
17
rank
12:20
Ideal Gas Law: Applications of the Ideal Gas Law
Chemistry with Dr. Rose
368
views
01:51
CHEM 101 - Applying the Ideal Gas Law
Matthew Gerner
345
views
02:22
Application of the Ideal Gas Law
Spartan-Tutoring
391
views
06:48
Ideal Gas Law
The Science Classroom
392
views
04:36
Applications of the Ideal Gas Law: Molar Volume
Ben's Chem Videos
290
views
14:41
Applications of the Ideal Gas Law
Ben's Chem Videos
293
views
Showing 1 of 8 videos
Load more videos