First, use the ideal gas law equation to find the number of moles of the gas. The ideal gas law is given by: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>P</mi><mi>V</mi>=<mi>n</mi><mi>R</mi><mi>T</mi></math>, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin.