Hi everyone. This problem reads Rosane ion. I summarizes to an S. A. T assign ion at high temperatures for the given data. What is the average rate of the reaction from zero seconds to 10,000 seconds? Okay, so our goal here is to find find the average rate of the reaction and were given the time of zero seconds to 10, seconds. So let's just go ahead and highlight that here. So at zero seconds this is our concentration and at 10,000 seconds this is our concentration. Okay, so in order for us to find the average rate of the reaction, we're going to take our change in concentration over our change and time. Okay, So we're going to take our final minus our initial for both. And so we'll say this is our initial time and concentration and this is our final time and concentration. Okay, so our change in concentration is going to be final minus initial. So we have 0.023, -0.0293. That's our change in concentration over Our change in time. So our time is our final time is 10, seconds and our initial time is zero seconds. Alright, so this is what we're going to calculate and when we calculate that we're going to get an answer of 6. times 10 to the -7. This is going to be the average rate of reaction from zero seconds to 10,000 seconds four. This reaction. Okay, so that is it for this problem. I hope this was helpful

