General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsSolution Stoichiometry
Problem 103a
Oxalic acid, H2C2O4, is a toxic substance found in spinach leaves. What is the molarity of a solution made by dissolving 12.0 g of oxalic acid in enough water to give 400.0 mL of solution? How many milliliters of 0.100 M KOH would you need to titrate 25.0 mL of the oxalic acid solution according to the following equation?

