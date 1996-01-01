Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular ForcesPhase Diagrams
1:12 minutes
Problem 64
Textbook Question

At 25 °C gallium is a solid with a density of 5.91 g/cm3. Its melting point, 29.8 °C, is low enough that you can melt it by holding it in your hand. The density of liquid gallium just above the melting point is 6.1 g/cm3. Based on this information, what unusual feature would you expect to find in the phase diagram of gallium?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
3:13m

Watch next

Master with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.