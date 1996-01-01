Hello everyone. So in this video we want to go ahead and take a look at this equilibrium right here, I want to see which of the volume will occur when the volume is increased for this equilibrium. So whenever we're increasing the volume of the reaction mixture, it's actually gonna go ahead and decrease the pressure and this causes the reaction to shift to the left. So basically it's going towards the side with the more moles of gas particles. So we took a look at this reaction, then We can see that we have one mole of reactant. So over here we only have one mole and to the right side, our product side, that's going to be two moles of NH three and 1 mole of CO2. So we have one more of reactant and three moles of products because of this then, because we have said that the equilibrium will shift to side with more moles of gas is gonna go ahead and shift to the right and we serve to the right, then we will get more reactivates. And the correct answer for this question will be a the reaction will shift to the right and that's going to be my final answer for this question. Thank you all so much for watching

