16. Chemical Equilibrium
Equilibrium Constant K
1
concept
Equilibrium Constant Expressions
1m
2
concept
Equilibrium Constant Expressions
3m
3
example
Equilibrium Constant K Example
1m
4
Problem
Provide K expression for the reverse of the following reaction:
Fe2O3(s) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 Fe(s) + 3 H2O(g)
A
B
C
D
5
concept
Magnitude of Equilibrium Constant
2m
6
example
Equilibrium Constant K Example
1m
7
Problem
Which of the reactions is likely to produce more O2 at equilibrium at 25°C?
A
2 NO(g) ⇌ N2(g) + O2(g) Keq = 2.4 x 1030
B
2 NO2(g) ⇌ 2 NO + O2(g) Keq = 5.8 x 10–5
C
2 CO2(g) ⇌ O2(g) + 2 CO(g) Keq = 3.1 x 10–5
D
2 H2O(g) ⇌ 2 H2(g) + O2(g) Keq = 5.1 x 10–82
8
Problem
Consider the reaction A(g) ⇌ B(g) + C(g), with kforward of 5.7 x 10–2 and kreverse of 3.8 x 10–4. Which would be greater at equilibrium, partial pressure of A or partial pressures of B and C?
A
partial pressure of A
B
partial pressure of B & C
C
partial pressures will be equal