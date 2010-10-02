16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
concept
Understanding Le Chatelier's Principle
example
Le Chatelier's Principle Example
concept
Temperature Changes
example
Le Chatelier's Principle Example
Problem
Select correct answer(s) that would yield more products in the following reaction.
CH4(g) + 4 F2(g) ⇌ CF4(g) + 4 HF(g) ΔH = 38.2 kJ/mol
a) increase pressure c) add 0.31 moles of F2 e) cool down reaction vessel
b) increase temperature d) add some Xenon gas f) decrease volume
A
a) and d)
B
a) and e)
C
b) and c)
D
b) and e)
E
a), d) and e)
F
b), c), and f)
Problem
At 26°C Kp = 2.3 x 10–12 and at 56°C Kp = 3.7 x 10–5 for the hypothetical reaction. Determine if the reaction is endothermic or exothermic.
AB(s) + 2 B(g) ⇌ 3 BB (g) + C (g)
A
endothermic
B
exothermic
C
enthalpy change equal to zero
